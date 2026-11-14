940 Roofing & Construction Sets The Standard For Residential And Commercial Roofing In Wichita County, Texas

MENAFN - GetNews)- When property owners throughout Wichita County need dependable roofing services, one local name continues to stand out:. Dedicated to delivering quality workmanship, dependable service, and roofing solutions built to last, 940 Roofing & Construction has established itself as a leading choice for residential and commercial roofing throughout Wichita Falls and the surrounding North Texas communities.

A roof is one of the most important investments a property owner can make. Whether protecting a family home, maintaining a commercial facility, or overseeing a large investment property, having the right roofing contractor makes all the difference. 940 Roofing & Construction understands these responsibilities and approaches every project with a commitment to quality, professionalism, and customer satisfaction.

Residential Roofing Built Around Quality and Protection

For homeowners throughout Wichita County, 940 Roofing & Construction provides comprehensive residential roofing services designed to protect properties, improve curb appeal, and provide lasting peace of mind.

From minor roof repairs and storm damage assessments to complete roof replacements and new roofing installations, the company understands that every home has unique needs. Its approach focuses on identifying roofing problems, recommending practical solutions, and delivering quality results without unnecessary complications.

North Texas weather can be particularly demanding on residential roofing systems. Severe thunderstorms, hail, high winds, and extreme summer temperatures can all contribute to premature roof deterioration and unexpected damage. Having a knowledgeable roofing contractor who understands local weather conditions is essential.

940 Roofing & Construction helps homeowners navigate everything from missing or damaged shingles to significant storm-related roofing issues. Whether a property needs a straightforward repair or an entirely new roofing system, customers can expect attention to detail and a focus on doing the job right.

Commercial Roofing Solutions for Wichita County Businesses

While residential roofing is an important part of the company's services, 940 Roofing & Construction also recognizes the specialized demands of commercial roofing.

Commercial properties require roofing systems that provide dependable protection while supporting the long-term operation of a business. Roofing problems can lead to interior water damage, operational interruptions, property deterioration, and costly repairs if left unaddressed.

940 Roofing & Construction works with commercial property owners and businesses seeking dependable roofing repairs, replacements, and installation solutions. From commercial roof inspections and leak repairs to larger roofing projects, the company understands the importance of providing practical solutions that address both immediate concerns and long-term building protection.

Every commercial roofing project deserves careful planning, quality materials, and professional execution. 940 Roofing & Construction is committed to helping Wichita County businesses protect their buildings and maintain the integrity of their properties.

Why 940 Roofing & Construction Stands Above the Competition

Choosing a roofing contractor should never come down to price alone. Property owners deserve a company that takes pride in its work, communicates clearly, and understands the importance of delivering dependable results.

940 Roofing & Construction distinguishes itself through several important commitments:



Residential and Commercial Expertise: A comprehensive range of roofing services for homeowners, business owners, and commercial property managers.

Quality Workmanship: Attention to detail and a commitment to completing roofing projects with care and professionalism.

Local Knowledge: An understanding of the weather conditions and roofing challenges that affect properties throughout Wichita County and North Texas.

Comprehensive Roofing Services: From identifying leaks and repairing storm damage to full roof replacements and new installations.

Customer-Focused Service: A commitment to understanding each customer's needs and providing straightforward recommendations. Long-Term Protection: Roofing solutions focused on protecting buildings, preserving property value, and providing lasting performance.

Rather than treating roofing as just another construction project, 940 Roofing & Construction understands that every roof represents an important investment. The company's goal is to provide customers with confidence that their property is receiving the attention and protection it deserves.

Your Wichita County Roofing Contractor

Located in the heart of North Texas, 940 Roofing & Construction proudly serves Wichita Falls, Wichita County, and surrounding communities. The company understands the importance of having a dependable local roofing resource, whether customers are dealing with an unexpected leak, storm damage, aging shingles, or planning a major commercial roofing project.

For homeowners, a properly maintained roof helps protect everything underneath it. For business owners, a dependable commercial roofing system helps safeguard employees, equipment, inventory, and daily operations.

Regardless of the size or scope of the project, 940 Roofing & Construction brings the same commitment to quality and customer service.

When it comes to residential and commercial roofing in Wichita County, 940 Roofing & Construction is a name property owners can feel confident calling.

About Us

We are a family-owned and operated roofing and construction company out of Wichita Falls, TX. We have lived in the area our entire lives and are proud to offer our services locally. ​Our employees are experienced workers in the area and have proven to be leaders in their fields.

Contact 940 Roofing & Construction

Whether you need residential roof repairs, a complete roof replacement, commercial roofing services, or an evaluation of potential storm damage, the team at 940 Roofing & Construction is ready to help.

940 Roofing & Construction

Wichita Falls, Texas

Phone: 940-766-3464

Residential Roofing | Commercial Roofing | Roof Repairs | Roof Replacements | Storm Damage Roofing

940 Roofing & Construction - Protecting North Texas Properties, One Roof at a Time.