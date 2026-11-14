Therapist And Author Elizabeth Thomas, LPC, Announces December 2026 Release Of Powerful Memoir, Where Pain Meets Power

MENAFN - GetNews) A deeply personal account of hurt, healing, and becoming invites readers to find hope, reclaim their voices, and move forward.

USA - November 13, 2026 - Elizabeth Thomas, LPC, therapist and author, announces the forthcoming December 2026 release of Where Pain Meets Power: A Memoir of Hurt, Healing, and Becoming, a candid reflection on hardship, accountability, resilience, and the work of healing.

Thomas wrote the memoir after recognizing how many people carry pain privately while continuing to care for and show up for others. Drawing from her own experiences of hurt, loss, trauma, and setbacks, she shares the lessons that emerged as she began to move beyond survival toward healing.

“I was inspired to write this memoir because I know what it feels like to hurt in silence and still show up for everyone else,” Thomas says.“For much of my life, I learned how to survive before I learned how to heal.”

In Where Pain Meets Power, Thomas explores how difficult experiences can influence a life without determining its future. She reflects on the importance of confronting painful patterns, taking personal accountability, and finding the courage to see oneself differently. Her story emphasizes that healing is not an instant transformation but an ongoing process of honest reflection and growth.

For Thomas, completing the book at this point in her life carries special meaning. She has long wanted to become an author, but she also wanted to share her story with the perspective she has gained through her personal healing work and her experience as a therapist.

“I wanted this book to be written through a healed lens, from a position of reflection rather than reaction, so that readers can see not only the pain, but also the strength, lessons, and healing that emerged from it,” Thomas says.

That distinction is central to the memoir. Rather than recounting adversity alone, Thomas invites readers to consider what becomes possible when they give themselves permission to heal, learn, and begin again. Her hope is that readers who have been struggling privately will recognize themselves in her story and feel less alone.

“I hope that these pages help readers feel seen, find hope in the middle of their pain, and take the next step in their own journey,” Thomas says.

About

Elizabeth Thomas, LPC, is a therapist and author committed to encouraging emotional healing, personal growth, and transformation. Through her platform, Transform With Liz, she seeks to inspire others to turn pain into purpose, healing, and personal transformation. Where Pain Meets Power: A Memoir of Hurt, Healing, and Becoming is her forthcoming memoir.

Release: December 2026

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