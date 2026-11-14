Bryant Bright Consulting® Announces Its 2026 International Travel Experience: Expanding Global Connections, Cultural Understanding, And Worldwide Impact

USA - 13 Nov 2026 -

2026: A Year of Exploration, Connection, and Global Opportunities

Bryant Bright Consulting® proudly reflects on another year of international travel, cultural exploration, and global engagement. Throughout 2026, the Bryant Bright Consulting® team traveled throughout the Caribbean, visiting the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, St. Thomas, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Curaçao, Aruba, and Bonaire.

These international destinations provided opportunities to experience diverse cultures, explore beautiful landscapes, connect with local communities, and gain new perspectives on the importance of international relationships and global collaboration.

Global Travel as a Part of the Bryant Bright Travel Mission

Each year, Bryant Bright Consulting® prioritizes global travel as a key component of its mission to expand international partnerships, promote cultural understanding, and empower communities worldwide.

The annual trips are designed not only to grow the company's international reach but also to foster meaningful connections across borders. By experiencing different cultures, engaging with communities, and exploring international opportunities, Bryant Bright Consulting® continues to embrace the value of global awareness, collaboration, and shared experiences.

For Bryant Bright Consulting®, travel represents more than visiting destinations. It is an opportunity to broaden perspectives, build relationships, explore new possibilities, and recognize the many ways people and communities around the world are connected.

Dr. Zee Shares Her 2026 Travel Experience

Dr. Zenovia Bryant-Bright, Founder of Bryant Bright Consulting®, reflected on this year's international travel experience:

"2026 has been another incredible year of exploration, gratitude, and unforgettable experiences. Every destination offered something unique, from the culture and history to the people, food, and beautiful surroundings. Traveling allows us to step outside of our everyday environments and experience the world through a different perspective.

"For me, global travel is also about growth. It reminds us that there is so much to learn, so many opportunities to discover, and so many meaningful connections waiting to be made. As a businesswoman, veteran, author, and entrepreneur, I believe it is important to remain open to the world and the opportunities that come with understanding different cultures.

"I am grateful for the experiences, the memories, and the opportunity to continue exploring God's beautiful creation. We look forward to taking what we learn from these experiences and applying that knowledge to our continued growth and mission."

SSG Bright Shares His Perspective

SSG Rodney Bright, also known as SSG Bright, shared his thoughts on the team's 2026 international adventures:

"Traveling to these destinations throughout 2026 has been an amazing experience. Each island and destination brought its own personality, culture, history, and atmosphere. One of the greatest things about traveling is being able to experience how other people live, appreciate their traditions, and see the world beyond what we are accustomed to.

"Having served 20 years in the United States Army, I understand the importance of cultural awareness, teamwork, and building relationships with people from different backgrounds. Those values extend beyond military service and are equally important in business and everyday life.

"These trips have allowed us to create lasting memories, enjoy new experiences, and continue growing together. I believe traveling gives you a greater appreciation for the world and reminds you that there is always something new to discover."

2026 International Destinations

The Bryant Bright Consulting® team's 2026 travel experience included:

– Experiencing Caribbean culture, hospitality, and island beauty.– Exploring the island's rich heritage, history, and vibrant culture.– Enjoying the natural beauty and distinctive character of the U.S. Virgin Islands.– Appreciating the region's history, culture, and Caribbean connections.– Discovering the island's colorful architecture, cultural influences, and unique character.– Experiencing the island's welcoming atmosphere and beautiful surroundings.– Appreciating the island's natural beauty, peaceful environment, and distinctive Caribbean culture.

Looking Ahead: Global Growth and Continued Impact

As Bryant Bright Consulting® continues to expand across multiple industries, including business consulting, real estate, publishing, technology, podcasting, and philanthropy, international exposure remains an important part of the company's long-term vision.

The company recognizes that meaningful growth comes from more than business transactions. It comes from relationships, shared knowledge, cultural appreciation, and the willingness to explore opportunities beyond familiar boundaries.

The 2026 international travel experience represents another milestone in the company's ongoing commitment to global engagement, personal development, and community empowerment.

Bryant Bright Consulting® believes the world is full of opportunities, and meaningful connections can create lasting impact across borders.

As the team looks toward 2027, the mission remains the same: continue growing, continue exploring, continue building meaningful relationships, and continue making a positive difference.

Bryant Bright Consulting® Bright & Innovative Solutions

About Bryant Bright Consulting®

Bryant Bright Consulting® is a business consulting and investment organization founded by Dr. Zenovia Bryant-Bright. The company focuses on business development, real estate investments, publishing, technology integration, media and podcasting, community engagement, and philanthropic initiatives. Through innovation, strategic partnerships, and a commitment to empowerment, Bryant Bright Consulting® continues to pursue opportunities that create meaningful impact locally and internationally.