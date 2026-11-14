Minnesota Schnauzers Take Amazon By Storm: Lula & Leroy's Minnesota Adventures Hits #1 Best Seller In General Minnesota Travel Guides

WOODBURY, MINNESOTA - November 13, 2026 - From sketches on a screen to #1 on Amazon, local author and digital marketer Cherie DeBrule is celebrating a major milestone: her newly published adult coloring book, Lula & LeRoy's Minnesota Adventures: A Miniature Schnauzer Coloring Book, has reached the #1 Best Seller spot in General Minnesota Travel Guides on Amazon.

The project was inspired directly by real life. DeBrule and her two Miniature Schnauzers, Lula and LeRoy, frequently hike and explore across Minnesota-from North Shore trails to Twin Cities parks and lake walks. Every illustration in the book started as an actual outing they took together, with Lula and LeRoy curled up under her desk while she brought their adventures to life on the page.

"Lula, LeRoy, and I go hiking and walking all over Minnesota-North Shore trails, lake walks, Twin Cities parks, you name it. Every page in this book started as a real walk we took together," said DeBrule, Founder of St. Paul Marketing Team. "I just wanted other people to be able to color the places we love so much. To see it hit #1 on Amazon? That feels like we're all out on the trail together."

At St. Paul Marketing Team, DeBrule spends her days building digital marketing strategies, social media campaigns, and brand storytelling for clients. Outside of client work, combining her background in graphic design with her active involvement in the Twin Cities Miniature Schnauzer Club sparked the idea to create a uniquely local keepsake celebrating both beloved pets and the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

Why Dog Lovers & Minnesota Fans Are Connecting With the Book:



Iconic Minnesota Backdrops: Colorists can explore recognizable local scenery, outdoor trails, lake views, and classic Midwestern charm-including the Duluth Aerial Lift Bridge, lighthouses, waterfalls, the northern lights, and Twin Cities landmarks.

Made for Schnauzer Lovers: Packed with classic, spunky Schnauzer personality-beards, brows, and big attitudes included on every page. Stress Relief & Creative Escape: Designed to help adults unwind after a busy day through detailed, engaging line art.

Book Specifications:



106 Pages: High-quality, detailed illustrations crafted specifically for adult colorists and dog enthusiasts.

Single-Sided Pages: Blank backs on every illustration prevent bleed-through, making the book safe for markers, colored pencils, or gel pens. Celebrate-Minnesota Theme: Local landmarks and seasonal adventures woven throughout the entire collection.

Lula & LeRoy's Minnesota Adventures: A Miniature Schnauzer Coloring Book is available now on Amazon at .

About Cherie DeBrule and St. Paul Marketing Team

Cherie DeBrule is the Founder of St. Paul Marketing Team, a Woodbury, Minnesota-based digital marketing agency specializing in internet marketing, advertising, graphic design, and SEO.

Media Availability

Cherie DeBrule (along with Lula and LeRoy) is available for interviews, local interest stories, community features, and media review copy requests.

For more, send an email via ....