COOFANDY Congratulates Christopher Bell On His NASCAR Runner-Up Finish, Celebrating A Champion's Spirit

MENAFN - GetNews) Runner-Up Finish. Champion's Spirit. The Win. The Spirit. The Journey.

NEW YORK, NY - November 14 , 2026 - Global menswear brand COOFANDY congratulates its Global Brand Ambassador Christopher Bell on finishing second in the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series championship. Following a fourth-place finish at the November 8 season finale, Bell secured the championship runner-up position, just 49 points behind the champion.

A Runner-Up Finish. A Champion's Spirit.

Bell's achievement caps a season defined by determination, resilience, and competitive spirit. It also marks a strong year for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR), with four drivers finishing in the championship's top 10: Bell (2nd), Denny Hamlin (3rd), Chase Briscoe (6th), and Ty Gibbs (9th).

"Christopher's runner-up finish is an achievement worth celebrating. We're proud of his determination and fighting spirit throughout the season. At COOFANDY, we believe success is about more than where you finish; it's about the commitment and resilience behind every result," said Sidney Sun, Chief Marketing Officer of COOFANDY.

"While we might have come up just short of our Championship goal, Christopher and the 20 team put together another strong season,” said Eric Schaffer, Chief Commercial Officer for Joe Gibbs Racing.“We are proud to have great partners like COOFANDY who not only celebrate our wins, but also the people and competitive spirit that makes our sport great.”Dress the Spirit: Celebrate Bell's Journey

To honor Bell's achievement, COOFANDY is introducing its "Dress the Spirit" initiative, offering special shopping rewards through November 30.

Shoppers can enjoy 50% OFF selected styles on COOFANDY's official website, including the Ultra-soft Fleece Long Coat, 100% Cotton Cargo Pants, and Houndstooth Co-Ord Set. Website purchases also earn double loyalty points.

On Amazon, selected Hero Picks are available at up to 50% OFF. Additional campaign giveaways include COOFANDY merchandise, Bell's Picks, collectible model cars, and 11 opportunities to receive complimentary orders worth up to $90, subject to campaign terms.

Second in rank. First in spirit. COOFANDY celebrates Bell's remarkable season and the determination that defines his journey.

Explore the offers at COOFANDY.

About COOFANDY

Founded in 2015, COOFANDY is a global menswear brand offering stylish, versatile, and accessible clothing for modern men. Through its partnership with Christopher Bell and Joe Gibbs Racing, the brand connects everyday fashion with the spirit of motorsports.