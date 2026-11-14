Roc.Star Kids Raises More Than $50,000 To Support Cancer Care For Children And Families In Belize

MENAFN - GetNews)- Roc Kids, a nonprofit foundation founded by HGTV personalities and real estate entrepreneurs Ken and Anita Corsini, has raised more than $50,000 through a recent fundraising campaign benefiting the Belize Cancer Center Dangriga (BCCD) in Belize.

The successful campaign will help provide critical resources, equipment, and facility improvements for the cancer center, which serves children and adults throughout Belize. The center plays a vital role in providing access to oncology and hematology care for families who might otherwise have limited or no access to treatment.

The fundraising effort was made possible through the generosity of individual donors and corporate sponsors who stepped forward to support the mission.

Roc Kids is proud to recognize Nance Properties as its Platinum Sponsor, along with McMichael and Gray and Viresco Properties as Gold Sponsors. Their leadership and financial commitment played an important role in helping the campaign surpass its fundraising goal.

"Having walked through the childhood cancer journey ourselves, we understand just how important access to treatment, resources, and a supportive community can be," said Ken Corsini, co-founder of Roc Kids. "We started this foundation because we wanted to turn a difficult chapter in our family's life into an opportunity to make a difference for other families. To see so many individuals and businesses rally around this cause and raise more than $50,000 is incredibly meaningful. We're grateful to every person and organization that helped make this possible."

Ken and Anita founded Roc Kids in 2017 after their son, Rocco, was diagnosed with Burkitt's lymphoma at just three years old. Thankfully, Rocco overcame cancer, but the experience profoundly changed their family and inspired them to help other families navigating the challenges of childhood cancer.

Today, Roc Kids supports children, families, medical professionals, and organizations on the front lines of the fight against cancer.

The Belize Cancer Center Dangriga was established in 2008 as Belize's first facility dedicated to oncology and hematology care. It now serves patients from all six districts of the country. Funds raised through this campaign will help modernize essential medical equipment, improve patient safety, and strengthen the center's ability to care for patients.

For more information about Roc Kids and its mission, or to learn how to get involved, visit or send an email via ....

About Roc Kids

Roc Kids is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit foundation founded by Ken and Anita Corsini. Inspired by their family's personal experience with childhood cancer, the organization is dedicated to bringing hope, encouragement, and tangible support to children and families affected by cancer.