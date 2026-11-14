Creeper Defeater LLC's Skeeter Weeper® Pest Control System Surpasses 100 Five-Star Reviews Verified By Judge.Me

MENAFN - GetNews) From backyard evenings after dusk to mornings at a lakefront RV, customers describe how scheduled outdoor misting changed the time they spent outside.

DALLAS, Texas – November 13, 2026 - CREEPER DEFEATER LLC announced that its SKEETER WEEPER® Smart Outdoor Pest Control System has surpassed 100 five-star customer reviews verified through Judge, an independent review collection and verification platform. The milestone brings together firsthand accounts from customers who use the automatic misting system in backyards, on camping trips and around waterfront properties.

“Went from running inside at dusk to staying out late in the evening,” wrote Adam Bradford. For Yohmarie Cajigas, the change was just as personal. She described being able to walk outside without first applying bug spray and summed up her experience in one sentence.“I got my backyard back!”

Michael E. Anderson's mosquito problem was most noticeable first thing in the morning. He recalled finding hundreds of mosquitoes clinging to his RV, which was parked by a lake. After using the SKEETER WEEPER® pest control misting system, he said he could“sit outside and enjoy the view.” A South Florida customer described a different waterfront experience. She could get on and off her boat without the swarms of no-see-ums she had been dealing with.

Another reviewer described bringing the system on family camping trips, where campsites near water often meant contending with biting insects. The family had previously kept a campfire smoldering to use the smoke around the campsite. After adding the misting system to their camping gear, the reviewer said it was easier for the family to spend time together outside.

Customers also highlighted the ability to fit outdoor misting into their daily routines. Marcellus cited the unit's“small footprint” as a reason for choosing it and singled out the ability to automate treatments and use voice control. Another customer described using a voice command to run a brief misting session before heading into the backyard to play with her family.

SKEETER WEEPER® is a natural, automatic outdoor pest control system designed for residential use with a plant-based misting solution. App-based scheduling allows users to set recurring treatments, and separate controls let them adjust the direction and flow of the mist. Together, those features allow users to direct treatments toward a selected area, such as the landscaping around a patio, and set a schedule that fits how they use their yard.

Read the SKEETER WEEPER® customer reviews collected through Judge at .

About Creeper Defeater LLC

CREEPER DEFEATER LLC is a Dallas-based pest control products manufacturer. Its product line includes the SKEETER WEEPER® smart outdoor misting system, natural refill solutions and specialty pest control products.

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