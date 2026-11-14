Eyecare Associates Of New Orleans Highlights Advances In LASIK Technology And Patient Screenings

MENAFN - GetNews) Louisiana, United States, November 13, 2026 - LASIK advertisements now come with a vocabulary that barely existed when the procedure first became common:“bladeless,” wavefront-guided, topography-guided, eye tracking, and customized treatment.

Some of those changes represent real advances. Others improve particular measurements without dramatically changing the odds of seeing 20/20. And none has eliminated the need to screen patients carefully or counsel them about dry eye, glare, halos, and other possible symptoms.

Practice materials from Eyecare Associates of New Orleans describe customized technologies used for LASIK in New Orleans, along with corneal imaging and other screening tools. Josh Ford, M.D., is an ophthalmologist with the practice. [1][2] Those tools reflect a broader shift in refractive surgery toward more detailed measurement and individualized treatment planning.

So what has actually changed for patients?

How LASIK was performed before femtosecond lasers

LASIK has two basic steps. First, a thin flap is created in the cornea, the clear front surface of the eye. An excimer laser then removes microscopic amounts of tissue underneath to change how light focuses.

For years, surgeons created that flap with a mechanical device called a microkeratome. The instrument uses a rapidly moving blade to cut a thin layer of corneal tissue.

The approach produced good outcomes for many patients, but flap thickness and shape could vary. Rare flap-related problems were also possible. [3]

Femtosecond lasers eventually offered another way to make the flap, using extremely short pulses of laser energy rather than a mechanical blade.

That change gave surgeons more control over flap dimensions. But early comparative research offers an important reminder about how to interpret a technological upgrade.

A meta-analysis of seven randomized trials involving 577 eyes found no significant difference between femtosecond and microkeratome LASIK in the standard measures of efficacy, accuracy, or safety at six months or longer. Femtosecond-treated eyes did show fewer induced optical aberrations. [4]

In other words, greater technical control did not automatically translate into a large difference on the familiar eye chart.

What changed when lasers began creating the corneal flap

That does not mean femtosecond technology offered no meaningful improvement.

Femtosecond systems can produce more predictable flap thickness than mechanical microkeratomes, although the two methods have different complication profiles. [3]

For patients, however, the important distinction is between a technology being more controllable and a technology guaranteeing better vision.

Those are not the same claim.

Research comparing the two approaches found similar standard visual outcomes, while femtosecond LASIK produced fewer induced optical aberrations. [4]

Today,“all-laser LASIK” is often used as a marketing phrase. It accurately describes the absence of a microkeratome, but the label alone says little about whether a particular patient will see better afterward.

The surgeon's screening, treatment plan, and the health of the cornea still matter.

Wavefront-guided treatment aims to correct more than a glasses prescription

Traditional refractive correction starts with familiar measurements: nearsightedness, farsightedness, and astigmatism.

Wavefront testing goes further. It measures how light travels through the entire optical system and can identify higher-order aberrations that are not described by an ordinary glasses prescription.

Those aberrations can contribute to subtle problems with visual quality, including glare or reduced contrast.

Wavefront-guided LASIK uses those measurements to create a customized ablation pattern.

But the evidence does not show that every patient benefits equally.

A meta-analysis comparing wavefront-guided with wavefront-optimized LASIK found no significant difference in the proportion of eyes reaching 20/20 vision or landing within half a diopter of the intended correction. Wavefront-guided treatment produced a better postoperative aberration profile mainly among patients who had higher levels of pre-existing higher-order aberrations. [5]

That is an important distinction when evaluating the word“customized.”

The evidence suggests that wavefront guidance may offer more benefit when higher-order aberrations are already present before surgery. [5]

Topography-guided LASIK uses the cornea's shape to plan treatment

Topography-guided treatment takes a different approach.

Instead of basing the customized pattern primarily on the optical wavefront, it uses detailed measurements of the corneal surface. The goal is to account for irregularities in the shape of the cornea while correcting the refractive error.

The evidence again shows improvements in some outcomes without a dramatic difference in every measure.

A 2021 meta-analysis of seven randomized trials involving 1,168 eyes found that topography-guided and wavefront-optimized LASIK produced similar rates of 20/20 or better vision. Topography-guided treatment was somewhat more likely to land within half a diopter of the intended correction and produced fewer induced higher-order aberrations. [6]

The authors also said larger, long-term randomized studies were needed.

For patients, the practical lesson is that newer treatment profiles can improve precision. That does not mean one platform is universally superior.

Better screening may matter as much as better lasers

Some of the most important improvements in refractive surgery happen before a laser is turned on.

Modern screening can include corneal topography and tomography, thickness mapping and other measurements designed to identify eyes that may be more vulnerable to postoperative ectasia, a rare but serious weakening and bulging of the cornea.

Research on ectasia risk has identified abnormal preoperative topography as one of the most important warning signs. Corneal thickness, age, the amount of tissue removed, and how much structurally supporting tissue remains also influence risk. [7]

More detailed imaging can therefore improve LASIK care by doing something less visible than producing sharper vision: helping surgeons identify people who should not undergo the procedure.

Ocular-surface screening has also become more prominent. Dry eye is a common issue after corneal laser surgery, and evidence supports identifying and treating significant dry-eye disease before surgery when possible. [8]

More capable laser systems do not replace careful patient selection.

Which complications have become less common?

It is difficult to reduce decades of LASIK evolution to a single modern complication rate. Technology, surgical technique, patient selection, and outcome definitions have all changed.

There is evidence that corneal imaging and screening can help identify eyes with recognized ectasia risk factors. [7] Femtosecond flap creation also avoids complications specific to mechanical microkeratomes, although femtosecond systems have their own complication profile. [3]

Customized ablation has improved some measures of refractive accuracy and higher-order aberrations in selected comparisons. [4][5][6]

But comparing modern results with the earliest LASIK era is complicated. Older and newer studies often involve different lasers, patient populations, prescriptions, and follow-up periods.

A lower complication rate cannot always be assigned to one machine.

What newer technology still cannot prevent

Modern LASIK still has trade-offs.

Dry eye remains one of the most common postoperative concerns. [8] Some patients develop or notice glare, halos, starbursts, or double images after surgery.

The FDA-supported Patient-Reported Outcomes With LASIK studies illustrate why a standard eye chart does not capture the entire experience.

Most participants were satisfied with LASIK, and overall visual and dry-eye symptoms often improved. But among patients without a particular visual symptom before surgery, new symptoms were reported by substantial minorities three months afterward. About 28% of participants who had normal dry-eye questionnaire scores before surgery reported some degree of dry-eye symptoms at three months. [9]

Severe effects on normal daily activities were uncommon, but the studies reinforced the need to discuss symptoms rather than focusing exclusively on whether someone achieves 20/20 vision.

LASIK also cannot prevent presbyopia, the age-related loss of near focusing ability. A person who sees well at distance after surgery may still need reading glasses later in life.

No generation of LASIK technology changes the basic fact that eyes continue to age.

How patients can separate evidence from marketing claims

Technology names can be useful, but they are not enough to judge the quality of a LASIK evaluation.

A few questions can reveal more:



What does this technology measure or change?

Is the benefit mainly better visual acuity, more precise correction, or fewer optical aberrations?

Does evidence show that the improvement applies to patients like me?

What did my corneal imaging show?

How were dry eye and ectasia risk assessed?

What complications can still occur with this treatment? What alternatives are available if I am not a good LASIK candidate?

Practice materials from Eyecare Associates of New Orleans describe CustomVue wavefront-guided treatment using the VISX Star S4 platform, along with corneal topography and thickness measurements. [2] The evidence reviewed above suggests that such technologies are better understood by the specific role they serve customizing treatment or screening for risk than simply by whether they are newer.

But the name of a laser should not be the end of the conversation.

Changes in LASIK extend beyond newer laser systems. Surgeons can now measure more aspects of the eye, customize treatment for selected patients, and screen more carefully for eyes in which surgery may carry unnecessary risk.

For patients, that makes the consultation at least as important as the technology being advertised.

About

Eyecare Associates has been caring for families in the New Orleans community for over twenty-five years. Our doctors' experience, combined with a personal commitment to their patients' comprehensive eye care needs, has made them some of the most highly respected and trusted eye care providers in the south. Our commitment is to make certain our patients benefit from the safest and latest technological advances.