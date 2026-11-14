Gprnt To Spotlight Regional Sustainability Data Interoperability And Green Building Innovation At SFF 2026

MENAFN - GetNews) At Singapore FinTech Festival 2026 on Nov. 20, Gprnt makes the case for reusable sustainability data: CEO Lionel Wong moderates a panel on taking trusted ESG data from national compliance to regional reporting, procurement and financing, while Head of Business Joel Low joins the launch of the RE:Build Challenge, a push to accelerate low-energy building retrofits across Asia. Gprnt was unveiled at the same festival in 2023.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 13, 2026 - Gprnt, Singapore's national digital sustainability utility, will spotlight interoperable sustainability data and green building innovation at Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) 2026 on Nov. 20 at Singapore EXPO, as part of efforts to accelerate Asia's green transition. Launched by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), Gprnt returns to the festival where it was unveiled in 2023. CEO Lionel Wong will moderate a 1:15 p.m. panel on interoperable sustainability data across Asia, and Head of Business Joel Low will speak at the 2:15 p.m. launch of the RE:Build Challenge.

Wong's session, Asia's Interoperable Green Economy, runs from 1:15 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Singapore time. Its agenda listing describes a shift "from reporting towards reusable economic infrastructure, in which trusted sustainability data is generated once, but put to work repeatedly" across compliance, supply chain and financing contexts. That idea underpins Gprnt, which operates as a shared data layer so that sustainability data prepared once can flow to lenders and corporate buyers wherever it is needed.

Panellists are Rogelio V. Quevedo, commissioner at the Securities and Exchange Commission of the Philippines; Christine Engstrom, director general at the Asian Development Bank; and Ketan Gaikwad, managing director and CEO of Receivables Exchange of India Limited. According to the session listing, the discussion covers Singapore's Green 100 movement connecting suppliers through digital infrastructure, the Philippines' exploration of how publicly listed companies can mobilise suppliers for Scope 3 reporting and India's work on inclusive SME disclosures for green marketplace access and trade financing. Green 100 is a national movement launched in May 2026 by the Council for a Competitive Climate Transition (C3T), with Gprnt as the digital sustainability utility providing the free data-logging platform SMEs use to join it.

Supplier data matters to that regional agenda because Scope 3, the emissions in a company's value chain, accounts on average for 75% of total Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions across the sectors sampled in a CDP technical note on Scope 3 relevance by sector. In Singapore, Straits Times Index constituents report Scope 3 emissions from FY2026 under the climate reporting timetable revised by ACRA and SGX RegCo in August 2025. Corporates and banks can use Gprnt's supplier data collection workflow to request disclosures from suppliers and review the data, documentation and methodologies they submit, and a Scope 3 Allocation Module is in a beta programme.

Low joins Dr Wujuan Lin, general manager of Hitachi Asia Ltd, at the RE:Build Challenge launch from 2:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Described in the agenda as "powered by BCA and Hitachi's Super Low Energy Building Smart Hub (SLEB-SH)," the programme invites developers and building owners to volunteer existing projects for solution providers to model how their technologies could improve energy performance and Green Mark performance, and it examines how those gains turn into savings, financing benefits and asset value. The challenge will launch in the first half of 2027, with building owners joining a common innovation sandbox.

Both sessions take place on the Catalyst Stage in Hall 3 and are listed as open sessions, with session details on the Singapore FinTech Festival site.

About Gprnt

Gprnt is a digital platform for sustainability and ESG reporting, providing businesses with granular and verifiable ESG data. Launched by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, it is the world's first nationwide utility platform for sustainability reporting, enabling all Singapore businesses to easily measure their basic carbon emissions at no cost.

The platform offers an automated disclosure solution, underpinned by an open and interoperable data architecture, and a value-added services marketplace to help businesses unlock green financing and business value by connecting sustainability data with financial institutions, corporates, and governments.

By harnessing technology to make sustainability reporting accessible and actionable, Gprnt empowers businesses to measure and act on their sustainability efforts at scale.