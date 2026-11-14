Fox Mold Highlights Precision Tooling And Custom Injection Molding Capabilities For Industrial Projects

MENAFN - GetNews) Mold tolerances of ±0.005 mm and plastic component tolerances of ±0.02 mm underpin the manufacturer's engineering-led approach to custom production.

DONGGUAN, China - November 14, 2026 - Fox Mold, a custom plastic injection molding manufacturer founded in 2013, is highlighting its precision tooling and component manufacturing capabilities for international industrial customers. The company reports mold tolerances of ±0.005 mm and plastic component tolerances of ±0.02 mm, with applicability assessed against each project's material, geometry, critical features, and inspection requirements.

Drawing on its experience in mold design, mold making, and component production, Fox Mold supports projects across the automotive, electronics, energy storage, and communications industries. Its services connect early design review and prototyping with tooling, sample evaluation, and production.

Project Experience Connects Tool Design with Part Requirements

For custom molded components, manufacturing decisions begin with the intended function of the part. Assembly interfaces, material performance, appearance, and production quantities influence both the mold design and the manufacturing approach.

Fox Mold reviews customer drawings and project specifications to identify requirements that need attention before tooling begins. This work includes material selection and consideration of part geometry, mold construction, and the features that will require inspection.

By addressing mold and component requirements together, the company helps customers establish a manufacturing plan that reflects the intended application. Project scope, sampling arrangements, and acceptance criteria are confirmed according to the agreed specifications.

Precision Tooling Supports Component Production

Mold accuracy and finished-part accuracy are related but distinct requirements. Fox Mold separates its tooling tolerance claims from those for plastic components, allowing customers to discuss critical dimensions and inspection conditions at the project level.

The company reports mold tolerances of ±0.005 mm and plastic component tolerances of ±0.02 mm. These figures do not replace a drawing-specific engineering review. Material shrinkage, part structure, feature size, and measurement conditions must be considered when determining the requirements for an individual component.

Sample evaluation provides a further opportunity to review dimensions, appearance, and assembly before production proceeds under customer-approved conditions.

Manufacturing Capabilities Address Different Component Designs

Fox Mold's manufacturing services include plastic injection molding, metal insert molding, overmolding, and liquid silicone rubber molding. The company also provides rapid prototyping, mold design, mold making, and on-demand manufacturing.

These processes address different component requirements. Metal insert molding integrates preformed metal features into molded parts, while overmolding combines a substrate with an additional molded material. Liquid silicone rubber projects require a separate assessment of material hardness, curing, shrinkage, and dimensional requirements.

Process selection therefore depends on the component's structure and intended use. Material combinations, insert positioning, surface requirements, and validation needs are reviewed as part of project planning.

Supporting Industrial Customers Through Engineering and Inspection

Across its industrial projects, Fox Mold combines manufacturing activities with material selection, quality inspections, and production controls. The inspection scope is aligned with the customer's specified dimensions, appearance requirements, and applicable functional criteria.

Customers can submit part drawings, preferred materials, expected quantities, and key performance requirements for engineering review. Tooling arrangements, sample approval, inspection documentation, and delivery schedules are then defined for the individual project.

About Fox Mold

Founded in 2013, Fox Mold is a custom plastic injection molding manufacturer based in Dongguan, China. The company provides rapid prototyping, mold design, mold making, plastic injection molding, metal insert molding, overmolding, and liquid silicone rubber molding services for industrial customers.

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