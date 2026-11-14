Issa Compass, An Online Visa Platform, Launches Two New DTV Pricing Plans

MENAFN - GetNews) Issa Compass now offers a free DIY plan and a paid DIY Plus tier alongside its existing Full Service option, introducing two new pricing plans for Destination Thailand Visa applicants who want a choice of support level on the same decision engine built on real-time embassy requirements. The DIY Plus tier is priced at 3,000 THB, or about USD 89, with government and partner fees always billed separately.

Bangkok, Thailand - November 13, 2026 - Issa Compass, an online visa platform from Singapore-based Issara Platforms Pte. Ltd., has added two new pricing plans for applicants pursuing the Destination Thailand Visa (DTV), the five-year long-stay visa aimed at remote workers, Muay Thai and Thai culinary enrollees, and other qualifying-activity holders. Full Service was previously the only path through Issa Compass's platform; the new DIY and DIY Plus tiers open self-serve and lightly-assisted routes on the same decision engine that already checks DTV applications against live rules from the 87 embassies the platform tracks. Co-founded by Priscilla Yeung and Aaron Yip, the platform serves more than 10,000 clients across the region.

The DIY plan is free and gives applicants self-serve access to the platform's eligibility checks, document preparation tools, and real-time timeline tracking. DIY Plus adds a paid layer of support for 3,000 THB, or roughly USD 89, for applicants who want extra guidance without handing off the filing entirely. Full Service, priced at 10,000 THB, or about USD 299, remains the tier in which Issa Compass's immigration experts and legal team manage pre-qualification and filing on the applicant's behalf. None of the three plan fees include the Thai government or embassy fee, billed separately at typically around 13,000 THB, or approximately USD 395, and any partner course or gym fee tied to a Soft Power qualifying activity is charged separately again.

"Every DIY, DIY Plus, and Full Service applicant runs on the same engine checking their documents against live rules from the 87 embassies we track, so splitting into three tiers doesn't change the underlying checks - it changes how much human review sits on top of them," said Priscilla Yeung, co-founder of Issa Compass. "That matters because DTV applicants arrive at very different starting points: some just want a final check before they submit and pay the non-refundable government fee, and others want the certainty of experts managing the filing from start to finish. Now there's a tier built for each."

The platform's decision engine surfaces embassy-specific rules, including unwritten officer preferences, that do not appear in official guidance.

The DTV also requires applicants to hold 500,000 THB for at least three months, and to pursue a qualifying activity such as remote work, Muay Thai, Thai culinary study, or medical treatment; savings alone do not meet the requirement, and bank statement requirements vary by embassy. That applies regardless of which pricing tier the applicant chooses.

"A DIY applicant who later decides they want expert review isn't starting over. They're stepping up into a tier that uses the same eligibility and document checks they already ran," said Priscilla Yeung, co-founder of Issa Compass.

All three plans are live now on the DIY pricing page, and applicants can move between DIY and Full Service as their needs change during the application. On Full Service pre-qualified applications, Issa Compass's money-back guarantee covers the Issa service fee, and on the DTV also covers the partner course fee where the school's policy allows, subject to Issa Compass's terms and conditions.

About Issa Compass

Issa Compass is an online visa platform for people preparing to move to Thailand to live, work, study or retire, and it now also files tourist e-visas for Vietnam, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and Laos; the platform is available on iOS and the web. Its supported Thailand visa types include the Destination Thailand Visa (DTV), the Non-O Thai retirement visa and marriage visa, the Long-Term Resident visa, the SMART visa and the Non-B visa. The company reached USD 1 million in annualized revenue within five months and has been featured by Tech in Asia. It is a member of the Singapore-Thai, Thai-Italian and Franco-Thai Chambers of Commerce. Issa Compass is not a government agency, and final visa approval rests with the relevant government authorities in each market.