Goodyear Home Sales Drive Rise In Termite Inspections As Winter Buyers Return

MENAFN - GetNews)"Termite mud tube running along a wooden board, Termite Inspection Goodyear AZ"Anteater Exterminating Inc. sees more Goodyear termite inspection requests as winter home buyers and returning seasonal residents enter the market.

GOODYEAR, AZ - November 13, 2026 - The winter home buying season is picking up in the West Valley, and more Goodyear buyers and sellers are scheduling termite inspections before closing. Anteater Exterminating Inc., an Exterminator Goodyear AZ homeowners and real estate agents call during property sales, sees inspection requests rise each fall as seasonal residents return and listings change hands.

A home sale often comes down to a short timeline. Buyers want to know what they're getting before the inspection period ends, and sellers want to avoid surprises that delay closing. Termites are one of the issues that can stall a deal, since damage is often hidden inside walls, under flooring or along the foundation where a buyer can't see it during a walkthrough.

Termite Inspection Goodyear AZ requests usually come from three groups this time of year: buyers in escrow, sellers preparing a listing and owners of seasonal homes that sat empty through the summer. An inspection looks for live activity, mud tubes, damaged wood and conditions that attract termites, then documents what was found so everyone involved in the sale is working from the same information.

Subterranean termites are the most common concern in the area. They live in the soil and build mud tubes up slab edges, block walls and plumbing penetrations to reach wood. Because they stay out of sight, a home can look clean on the surface while activity continues underneath.

Homes that stayed closed during the hottest months deserve extra attention. Irrigation leaks, overgrown landscaping against the foundation and wood stored near the house can all draw termites while no one is there to notice.

Why This Service Is in Demand

Buyers and sellers in Goodyear tend to ask the same questions before a sale.

When should a termite inspection be scheduled? As early as possible in the inspection period, so there's time to address findings before closing.

What does an inspector look for? Live termites, mud tubes, damaged or hollow wood, moisture problems and gaps where termites can enter.

What happens if activity is found? The report explains what was found, and the buyer, seller and agents can decide on treatment before the sale moves forward.

Local Expertise Matters

Desert soil, slab foundations and block walls shape how termites reach homes in the West Valley. Monsoon rains and irrigation keep soil moist near foundations, and many homes have stucco or wood trim that can hide early signs. Inspectors who work in Goodyear know where to look, from garage expansion joints to bath traps and the base of exterior walls.

How the Process Works

An inspection starts with a walk around the outside of the home, checking the foundation, block walls and landscaping. The inspector then moves inside to garages, bathrooms, closets and other areas where the slab meets the walls. Findings are written up in a report the client can share with their agent or lender. If treatment is needed, the client gets a plan and a scheduled follow-up.

Why Customers Choose Anteater Exterminating Inc.

Anteater Exterminating Inc. handles termite inspections along with termite control, scorpions, roof rats, ants and cockroaches, so a buyer or seller can deal with any pest finding through one company. The Goodyear office is open Monday through Friday, which fits the weekday schedule most real estate transactions follow.

Planning Ahead for the Busy Season

Inspection calendars tend to fill as more homes go under contract in the cooler months. Sellers who book an inspection before listing can fix problems on their own schedule, and buyers who book early in escrow keep their closing date on track.

Where Anteater Exterminating Inc. Works

The company serves homes and businesses throughout Goodyear, Arizona.

About Anteater Exterminating Inc.

Anteater Exterminating Inc. is a pest control company in Goodyear, AZ, offering termite inspection, termite control, scorpion control, roof rat control, ant control and cockroach control for residential and commercial properties. The Goodyear office is open Monday through Friday from 8:00am to 4:00pm and is closed Saturday and Sunday.

Address: 14454 W Monterey Way, Goodyear, AZ 85395

Website:

Phone: (623) 304-4202