Rankforged Launches Autopilot, A Weekly AI Review For Amazon KDP Books

MENAFN - GetNews) The KDP keyword research tool now checks an author's books every week and returns specific changes to approve or dismiss. Nothing is altered on the author's KDP account.

Sheridan, WY - November 13, 2026 - RankForged, the Amazon KDP keyword research tool for self-published authors, today announced Autopilot, a plan that reviews an author's books every week and tells them what to change.

Most self-published books are set up once and never revisited. Keywords, categories and descriptions stay as they were on launch day while the market around them moves. Autopilot is built for authors who do not have time to repeat that research every week.

An author adds up to 10 books by ASIN. Each week Autopilot reads each book's Amazon listing, checks the search metrics for its main keyword and looks at the top competing titles for that keyword. It then returns up to five recommendations per book, each with the reason in plain language, such as a keyword to add to one of KDP's seven backend slots, a category to consider or a line of the description to rewrite.

The author stays in control. Every recommendation has an Approve and a Dismiss button, and RankForged does not change anything on an author's KDP account. Recommendations are marked as estimates and make no promise of sales. If a book's data cannot be read in a given week, Autopilot says so and gives the reason instead of guessing.

"Authors told us the same thing again and again: they know their listing needs attention, but they do not know what to change this week," said a RankForged spokesperson. "Autopilot does the checking and gives a short list with reasons. The author decides."

Autopilot costs $79 a month or $790 a year and includes RankForged's full research suite: keyword search, ASIN lookup, competitor analysis, category search and Amazon Ads keyword research.

Also new at RankForged this month:



Fifteen free KDP tools that work without an account, including a KDP royalty calculator, a BSR to sales estimator, a KDP category finder and a spine width and cover size calculator, at rankforged/tools.

A plain comparison of what a general AI chatbot can and cannot do for KDP research, at rankforged/compare/chatgpt. A Free plan with three keyword searches a day, and a 7-day Pro trial on sign-up with no card required.

Starter is $19 a month and Pro is $39 a month.

About RankForged

RankForged is a keyword research and book marketing tool for authors who publish on Amazon KDP. It helps authors find keywords and categories readers search for, study competing books and keep their listings up to date. Learn more at .