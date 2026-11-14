Small Lies, Big Trouble Gains International Exposure At The 2026 Frankfurt Book Fair

MENAFN - GetNews) The Action-Adventure Thriller draws great interest about screen development, international licensing, and translations.

FRANKFURT, GERMANY - November 13, 2026 - Small Lies, Big Trouble: The Ultimate Test of Trust, Honor, Love, and Loyalty, by Bob Tulipan and Maureen Baker, was showcased at the Meridian Book Publishers booth during the 2026 Frankfurt Book Fair, introducing the novel to publishing professionals, media, and related industry representatives from around the world.

Frankfurt Book Fair Exposure

The Frankfurt Book Fair provided an opportunity to present Small Lies, Big Trouble within one of the publishing industry's major international gathering places. Displayed at the Meridian Book Publishers booth, the novel reached an audience of publishing professionals, including publishers, editors, writers, media, and television and film industry producers and screen writers.

The response created opportunities for follow-up conversations and review. Attendees' interest in learning more about the story, along with discussions about its potential for screen adaptation, gave the authors and their publishing partner a basis for continued outreach.

The conversations also highlighted the novel's international settings and dramatic stakes as elements that could be explored for visual storytelling. Any publishing or screen opportunities will depend on further evaluation and formal agreements.

An International Thriller

Set in New Zealand, Hong Kong, Afghanistan and Macau, Small Lies, Big Trouble follows a battle-hardened New Zealand SAS veteran and a young Russian woman, suffering from dissociative amnesia and unaware she has been trafficked, caught in a dangerous world of organized crime, including the Triads and the Russian Mafia.

The novel blends military authenticity, action, suspense, and romantic tension with an exploration of trust, honor, love, and loyalty. Its international settings frame a story about survival, difficult choices, PTSD, friendship and the human consequences of crime and deception.

Further Promotional Opportunities

Building on its Frankfurt showcase, Small Lies, Big Trouble is being considered for promotional opportunities at the upcoming Miami and London book fairs, scheduled for November 2026 and March 2027, respectively.

These planned appearances would continue introducing the novel to publishing professionals and potential readers, while creating opportunities to explore international distribution, translation rights, and possible media adaptation.

About the Book

Title: Small Lies, Big Trouble: The Ultimate Test of Trust, Honor, Love, and Loyalty

Authors: Bob Tulipan and Maureen Baker

Genre: International Thriller, Action, Suspense, powerful underlying love story

Publishing Partner: Meridian Book Publishers

About Meridian Book Publishers:Meridian Book Publishers supports authors through publishing, promotional initiatives, and opportunities to engage with the international book industry. Its book-fair showcases and outreach efforts help introduce authors' work to publishers, rights professionals, and other industry contacts.