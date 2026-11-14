Dayton Door Sales Celebrates 65 Years Of Service Across The Miami Valley

MENAFN - GetNews)"Dayton Door Sales"Dayton Door Sales celebrates 65 years of serving homeowners and businesses across Ohio's Miami Valley. Founded in 1961 by Ken Monnin, the company has grown from a local operation to a trusted provider of residential and commercial garage doors, entry and patio doors, installation, and repair. With experienced in-house technicians, no subcontractors, and an expanded presence in Columbus, Dayton Door Sales continues to emphasize craftsmanship, integrity, and reliable service.

Dayton, Ohio- November 13, 2026 - Dayton Door Sales is celebrating its 65th anniversary in 2026, a milestone that places the company among the longest-standing garage door and entry door providers in the Miami Valley. Six and a half decades after its founding, the company continues to serve homeowners and businesses across the region with the same integrity, quality craftsmanship, and dependable service that have defined its work for generations.

Founded in 1961 by Ken Monnin, Dayton Door Sales began with a straightforward commitment to quality products, dependable service, and fair treatment of every customer. What started as a local business has grown into a respected name for residential and commercial door products and professional installation throughout the area.

The company has continued to evolve over the decades, expanding into the Columbus market in 2010 through the acquisition of Graf & Sons while holding to the values that built its reputation. Today, the company distinguishes itself through experienced, in-house technicians, trusted manufacturer partnerships, and a customer-first approach, with no subcontractors and no call centers. Reflecting on the anniversary, Travis Anderson, Sales Manager at Dayton Door Sales, stated,“65 years isn't just a milestone. It's a reflection of the trust generations of homeowners and businesses have placed in our company.”

Products and Services Offered by Dayton Door Sales

Dayton Door Sales provides a complete range of residential and commercial door products, installation, and repair, all handled by knowledgeable local professionals. From a home's garage and entry doors to high-demand commercial systems, the company manages each project from selection through installation, ensuring every job is done right.

Residential Garage Doors, Openers and Accessories

The company offers a wide selection of residential garage doors in a range of styles, materials, and insulation options, along with openers and accessories to match. Customers can choose traditional, carriage house, and contemporary designs suited to their home and budget. Each door is professionally fitted by in-house technicians who understand area homes. Those searching for garage doors in Dayton can rely on the company's decades of product knowledge and hands-on experience.

Entry and Patio Doors

Beyond garage doors, Dayton Door Sales supplies and installs entry doors and patio doors that can dramatically improve a home's appearance, security, and energy efficiency. The team helps homeowners select durable, well-crafted options that complement their existing exterior. Quality patio doors in Dayton give families a lasting upgrade that balances style with everyday function.

Service and Repair

Dayton Door Sales also provides service and repair for garage doors, openers, springs, and related hardware on both residential and commercial properties. Prompt, knowledgeable attention helps extend the life of a door system and keeps it operating safely. Homeowners in need of reliable garage door repair in Dayton benefit from technicians who diagnose issues accurately and complete the work correctly the first time.

Commercial Overhead Doors and Equipment

For commercial clients, the company supplies commercial overhead doors, security grilles, dock equipment, and operators and accessories built for higher-demand environments. These solutions support warehouses, storefronts, and service facilities that depend on secure, dependable access. Each commercial installation is tailored to the property's specific operational requirements.

About The Company

Founded in 1961 by Ken Monnin, Dayton Door Sales has served the Miami Valley for 65 years, focusing on Integrity, Value, and Experience. The company specializes in residential and commercial garage doors & openers, as well as residential entry doors, patio doors, and professional installation and repair. All are backed by in-house technicians and customer service professionals. Looking ahead, its mission remains unchanged: delivering quality products, professional craftsmanship, and dependable service to the communities it proudly serves.