Puerto Morelos Insider Accepts Nomination For Luxlife Travel And Tourism Awards 2027

MENAFN - GetNews) The independent English-language publication connects residents and visitors with local news, events, dining and community life in Puerto Morelos, Mexico.

Puerto Morelos, Quintana Roo, Mexico - November 14, 2026 - Puerto Morelos Insider, an independent English-language local media company serving Puerto Morelos, Mexico, has accepted a nomination for LUXlife Magazine's Travel and Tourism Awards 2027. The nomination brings the publication into consideration in the programme's 11th annual edition, with award results scheduled to be announced in March 2027.

The invitation followed the organiser's search for businesses working across the travel and tourism sector in Quintana Roo. Puerto Morelos Insider accepted the invitation to participate. According to the organiser's published process, accepted nominations move to its shortlist for research and evaluation. The nomination does not represent an award win.

The announcement highlights the role of locally focused media in helping people experience a destination beyond their hotel or holiday itinerary. Puerto Morelos Insider brings together local news, events, dining, culture and practical information for English-speaking residents, seasonal residents and visitors.

Its weekly newsletter helps readers keep up with developments around town and make plans for the days ahead. Coverage includes live music, community celebrations, restaurant announcements, cultural performances and information useful to people spending time in Puerto Morelos.

Alongside the newsletter, the company publishes articles and maintains an events calendar and a growing local discovery directory. Together, these resources help readers find what is happening and where to go, while giving local businesses, venues and performers a place to be discovered.

That work serves an audience with different connections to the town: people who live there year-round, seasonal residents returning for the winter and travelers looking for a closer connection to local life. English-language coverage makes local information more accessible to that audience while keeping Puerto Morelos itself at the centre of the publication.

The nomination comes as the publication continues developing its coverage of the town's dining, entertainment and community life. Its approach combines practical visitor information with the local context that helps returning readers stay connected throughout the year.

LUXlife's programme assesses participating organisations through research and evaluation. No specific award title or outcome has been announced for Puerto Morelos Insider. The company is participating in the nomination process while continuing its regular publishing work.

Readers can explore current coverage, browse previous issues and subscribe to the free weekly newsletter at PuertoMorelosInsider. Information about the award programme is available on the LUXlife Travel and Tourism Awards website.

About Puerto Morelos Insider

Puerto Morelos Insider began publishing in April 2025. The independent English-language publication serves residents and visitors in Puerto Morelos, Mexico, through a free weekly newsletter and a local events calendar. Its mission is to help people discover local businesses, find things to do, and stay connected to the community.