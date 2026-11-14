MENAFN - GetNews) "Sohnne details the build standards, customization process, and delivery protections behind its mid-century modern dining collection, giving shoppers a clearer picture before they order a table, chair set, or bench."Sohnne outlines construction standards, customization options and delivery terms for its dining collection, including a 5-year warranty and 60-day return window.

NEW YORK - 14 November, 2026 - Sohnne, a direct-to-consumer furniture company that designs and manufactures mid-century modern pieces in its own factory, today outlined the construction standards, customization process, and delivery terms behind its dining collection - covering a 5-year warranty and a 60-day return window on every dining table, chair, and bench it ships to U.S. customers.

Dining furniture takes more daily wear than almost any other category in the house, and online buyers increasingly research build quality and return policy before committing to a full set rather than trusting photos alone. Shoppers comparing mid-century modern dining chairs now expect a retailer to state its warranty length, customization scope, and delivery window up front instead of surfacing those terms only after checkout.

A Sohnne spokesperson said, "A dining table and the chairs around it see more use in a week than a side table sees in a month, so buyers ask harder questions about construction than they do for smaller pieces. We'd rather publish the warranty term, the return window, and the customization options than have someone find out the details mid-order."

Construction standards for the dining collection

Sohnne's dining pieces are designed and built in the company's own factory rather than sourced through third-party manufacturers, which the company says gives it direct oversight of joinery, finish, and material selection across tables, chairs, and benches sold under the same line. The collection draws on mid-century modern vocabulary - walnut veneer, solid wood frames, tubular steel bases - applied consistently across the dining range rather than varying by batch or supplier.

Every dining piece ships with a 5-year warranty, which Sohnne positions as a construction confidence signal rather than a marketing add-on: a warranty term that long only works if the frame, joinery, and finish are built to hold up under daily table and chair use.

Customization options for individual and trade buyers

Sohnne serves both individual households and trade clients ordering for multi-unit projects, and its dining collection includes customization options for buyers who need a finish or fabric choice that isn't the standard listing. A spokesperson for the company said, "Trade clients furnishing multiple units at once need consistency across an order, and individual buyers usually want one specific finish to match a room they've already built around. The customization process has to handle both without slowing delivery down."

The company did not disclose specific lead-time differences between standard and customized dining orders in this release.

Delivery terms and post-purchase protections

Sohnne ships its dining collection with free insured shipping and offers Affirm financing for buyers who want to spread the cost of a full table-and-chair set. The 60-day return window applies across the dining line, giving buyers a longer evaluation period than many single-item furniture retailers offer on large case goods. Buyers can review current delivery timelines for dining orders before placing a purchase.

Taken together, the warranty, return window, insured shipping, and financing terms are presented as a single disclosed package rather than scattered across separate policy pages - a structure Sohnne says reduces the number of support questions it receives after a dining order ships.

About Sohnne

Sohnne is a direct-to-consumer furniture retailer that designs and manufactures mid-century modern furniture in its own factory, selling dining tables, chairs, benches, sofas, lounge chairs, and lighting primarily to U.S. consumers. The company serves both individual buyers and trade clients, with customization options available across its dining collection. Every order ships with free insured shipping, a 60-day return window, and a 5-year warranty, with Affirm financing available for qualifying purchases. More information is available at sohnne.