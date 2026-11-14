Sofatica Puts A 60-Day Trial And 10-Year Warranty On Every Cloud Couch

MENAFN - GetNews) "Sofatica discloses the full set of ownership terms behind every modular Cloud Couch - machine-washable covers, free shipping, a 60-day home trial, and a 10-year warranty - standards the company says answer the single biggest hesitation pet owners and parents report before buying a new sofa."Sofatica standardizes machine-washable covers, a 60-day home trial, and a 10-year warranty across its entire modular Cloud Couch lineup for pet owners and parents.

NEW YORK - 14 November, 2026 - Sofatica, a modular sofa company built around washable, pet- and kid-proof seating, today disclosed the ownership terms that apply across its entire Cloud Couch lineup: machine-washable covers on every module, free shipping on every order, a 60-day home trial, and a 10-year warranty. The lineup spans module configurations from a 2-Seater Loveseat up through a 6-Seater Sectional, in White, Beige, Gray, and Black, and the same four terms apply regardless of size or color. The disclosure turns terms the brand has used across individual product listings for years into one checkable standard, so a shopper comparing sectionals does not have to dig through a dozen product pages to find out what happens if the sofa does not work out in their home.

Pet ownership has turned the living-room sofa into one of the most abused pieces of furniture in the home, and most buyers only find out whether a cover can handle a muddy paw print or a spilled glass of wine after the return window has already closed. Furniture shopping has also shifted heavily online, which means fewer buyers get to sit on a sectional before committing a few thousand dollars to it. That gap between online browsing and in-person testing is especially pronounced in the sofa category, where fabric and fill decisions are hard to evaluate from a product photo alone. Sofatica's response is to put the machine-washable cover question in writing at the point of sale instead of leaving it to a FAQ page buried after checkout, and to back that claim with a trial period long enough to cover a full season of actual household use, not just the delivery week.

"Most sofa damage happens in the first few months, not after years of use," a Sofatica spokesperson said. "If a cover can't go through a washing machine on a normal cycle, the warranty on the frame underneath doesn't matter much to a household with a dog or a toddler."

Machine-Washable Construction as Standard, Not an Upgrade

Every module in the Cloud Couch lineup - from the 2-Seater Loveseat to the 6-Seater Sectional, plus standalone Armless, Corner, and Ottoman pieces - uses removable covers rated for a washing machine rather than spot-cleaning or professional upholstery service. Sofatica treats this as a baseline spec across the full catalog, not a feature reserved for higher-priced configurations: the smallest Armless Modular Seater and the largest Corner Sectional carry the identical washable-cover standard. The company positions this against traditional upholstered sectionals, where a stain typically means hiring an upholsterer, living with the mark permanently, or replacing the whole piece years before the frame actually wears out.

Free Shipping and a 60-Day Trial Built Around Real Households

Sofatica ships every order free, and pairs that with a 60-day trial period long enough to include weeks of pet shedding, at least one spilled drink, and a full deep clean before a household has to decide whether to keep the piece. Delivery and setup logistics matter here too: the company's white-glove delivery process gets the sectional assembled in the room where it will stay, so the trial clock starts from a sofa that is already in place rather than a stack of boxes in the hallway. Sofatica says most of the questions it fields from shoppers come down to comparing a washable sectional against a traditional one without being able to test either option at home first, which the trial period and the delivery process together are built to solve.

"A short return window barely covers delivery and assembly, let alone a real test with kids and pets in the house," the Sofatica team said. "Sixty days gives a family enough time to actually live with the sofa before the decision becomes final."

A 10-Year Warranty With a Modular Replacement Path

Sofatica backs the frame and the modular connection hardware with a 10-year warranty, and because the Cloud Couch system ships in separate seat, armless, corner, and ottoman modules, a household can replace a single damaged section instead of replacing the entire sofa. The warranty terms apply the same way across every size configuration the brand sells, from the 2-Seater Loveseat up through the 6-Seater Sectional, which means a family that outgrows a loveseat can add a module later instead of starting over with an entirely new sofa.

The three terms - washable covers, a 60-day trial, and a 10-year warranty - apply uniformly across every color option Sofatica sells, from White and Beige to Gray and Black, and across every modular size in the Cloud Couch catalog, rather than varying by configuration or price point.

About Sofatica

Sofatica designs and sells modular, machine-washable sofas built for households with pets and kids, spanning Loveseat, 3-Seater, 4-Seater, 5-Seater, and 6-Seater Sectional configurations alongside standalone Armless, Corner, and Ottoman modules. Every Cloud Couch ships with machine-washable covers, free shipping, a 60-day home trial, and a 10-year warranty, and the modular system lets owners add, replace, or rearrange individual seats without replacing the whole sofa. Sofatica sells directly to U.S. households online at sofatica.