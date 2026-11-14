Infinity Resolution Is Helping 1099 Workers In Texas Resolve Their Biggest Tax Issues

MENAFN - GetNews) Independent contractors, and freelancers, across Texas are carrying unresolved IRS problems longer than they should. The League City firm offers a structured path forward for self-employed professionals facing unfiled returns, back taxes, and active collection pressure.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas - November 14, 2026 - Infinity Resolution, a tax resolution firm based in League City, Texas, is working with independent contractors, freelancers, and self-employed professionals who have unresolved federal tax liabilities and need a clear way forward. For workers who've spent months or years hoping an IRS problem will sort itself out quietly, that approach has a predictable outcome: more interest, more penalties, and fewer options.

Why 1099 Workers Face a Different Kind of Tax Exposure

When income arrives on a 1099 rather than a W-2, no tax is withheld throughout the year. The full calculation and payment responsibility falls on the worker. Self-employment tax is separate from ordinary income tax, and it applies on top of it once income crosses the relevant IRS threshold. Workers who haven't accounted for both obligations can arrive at filing time with a balance far larger than they anticipated, and no withholding already in place to offset it.

That gap is where IRS problems typically begin. A year of underpayment becomes two. Estimated payments get skipped. Returns go unfiled. Each year without resolution adds interest on the unpaid balance and expands the number of open periods that eventually need to be addressed. The IRS collection process doesn't pause while a taxpayer decides what to do next.

What the Problem Often Looks Like in Practice

Consider a hypothetical independent contractor who hasn't filed federal income tax returns for several years. The IRS may prepare a Substitute for Return using available third-party income reports. An IRS-prepared Substitute for Return may omit business expenses, deductions, or credits that an eligible taxpayer could claim. If that assessment omits eligible business expenses or deductions, filing accurate delinquent returns with supporting records may change the amount owed. The result depends on the taxpayer's actual circumstances, and any correction must be built on real documentation, not on estimates.

Other patterns that come up regularly include accumulated balances from years of missed estimated payments, IRS notices that went unanswered long enough to escalate, and bank levies or wage garnishments that arrive with little advance notice once the IRS moves into active collection.

What the Resolution Process Actually Involves

Infinity Resolution is led by Michelle Hiller, an Enrolled Agent federally authorized to represent taxpayers before the IRS. The firm's process starts with IRS transcripts and a full review of every open tax period before any resolution path is recommended. That step matters because the IRS evaluates every request against documented financial reality. Skipping it and applying directly for a relief program is one of the most common ways a resolution attempt fails before it gets started.

Once the actual liability is established, several options may be available depending on the taxpayer's filing history, financial circumstances, and where the account stands in the IRS collection process. An installment agreement can allow eligible taxpayers to pay over time. An Offer in Compromise may allow a qualifying taxpayer to settle for less than the full balance, though eligibility is determined by a detailed financial analysis and specific IRS criteria, and not every taxpayer qualifies. Currently Not Collectible status may temporarily suspend most IRS collection activity for qualifying taxpayers experiencing financial hardship. It doesn't forgive the debt, and penalties and interest may continue to accrue during that period.

Most IRS resolution programs also require that a taxpayer be current on all required federal filings before the IRS will formally consider any arrangement. That filing requirement is the step that often has to come first, before any other option is even on the table.

What Changes When Infinity Resolution Steps In

Once the firm is engaged as the authorized representative, it handles IRS and state communications directly within the proper scope of authorization. That doesn't automatically stop every collection action, but it does mean the taxpayer stops navigating those conversations alone. The firm also handles Texas Comptroller and Texas Workforce Commission matters, which can run on separate timelines from any federal resolution process.

Waiting doesn't hold a tax problem in place. Interest compounds on the unpaid balance, collection authority expands over time, and the window for certain resolution options doesn't stay open indefinitely. The cost of inaction is measurable. The cost of the wrong move, such as filing without adequate documentation or applying for a program without first understanding the full liability, can set a case back significantly.

Getting Started

For 1099 workers who've received IRS notices, haven't filed returns for one or more years, or know they owe back taxes but haven't yet taken action, Infinity Resolution offers a free consultation to clarify what's actually on the table given their specific situation.

More information is available at .

About Infinity Resolution

Infinity Resolution is a tax resolution firm based in League City, Texas. Led by Enrolled Agent Michelle Hiller, the firm represents individuals and small business owners before the IRS and state tax authorities. Infinity Resolution works with clients on tax debt, unfiled returns, and collection concerns, building resolution strategies around each taxpayer's actual financial circumstances. Free consultations are available.