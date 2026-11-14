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Trump, Putin And Xi To Hold Trilateral Talks In China, White House Says


Date: 2026-11-14 01:37:59

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) US President Donald Trump will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in a trilateral meeting next Thursday, the White House announced on Saturday.

White House spokeswoman Olivia Wells said the scheduled talks would be held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China.

She told reporters the key topics on would include global nuclear arms reduction, describing nuclear proliferation as a serious threat.

According to local media reports citing a senior US official, the three leaders are also expected to discuss Iran.

But the official suggested that Ukraine conflict is unlikely to feature in the talks, with Washington pursuing a separate diplomatic track with Kyiv and Moscow not involving China.

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Gulf Times

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