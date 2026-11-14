Trump, Putin And Xi To Hold Trilateral Talks In China, White House Says
White House spokeswoman Olivia Wells said the scheduled talks would be held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China.
She told reporters the key topics on would include global nuclear arms reduction, describing nuclear proliferation as a serious threat.
According to local media reports citing a senior US official, the three leaders are also expected to discuss Iran.
But the official suggested that Ukraine conflict is unlikely to feature in the talks, with Washington pursuing a separate diplomatic track with Kyiv and Moscow not involving China.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment