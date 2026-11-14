Israeli Courts Reject Release Requests for Gaza Doctors Held Without Trial
(MENAFN) Israeli judicial authorities have turned down two petitions seeking the release of 14 Palestinian physicians from Gaza who remain in detention without facing charges or trial, according to an Israeli human rights organization.
Physicians for Human Rights Israel announced that both legal challenges concerning the detained medical workers had been dismissed.
“The Supreme Court refused to release 14 doctors, including hospital directors and specialist physicians,” the organization stated.
The group also reported that the Lod District Court rejected a request for Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, head of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, to receive an independent medical assessment and a second opinion, despite “concerning indications in his medical records.”
It stressed that all 14 physicians remain incarcerated in Israel without formal charges or court proceedings. Several have reportedly spent more than two years in detention, at a time when Gaza’s healthcare system is facing a severe shortage of medical professionals.
The medical sector in Gaza has sustained extensive destruction since Israel began its military campaign in the territory in October 2023, with approximately 90% of the enclave’s overall infrastructure damaged or destroyed.
Abu Safiya was taken into Israeli military custody on Dec. 27, 2024, during an operation targeting Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza.
Physicians for Human Rights Israel announced that both legal challenges concerning the detained medical workers had been dismissed.
“The Supreme Court refused to release 14 doctors, including hospital directors and specialist physicians,” the organization stated.
The group also reported that the Lod District Court rejected a request for Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, head of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, to receive an independent medical assessment and a second opinion, despite “concerning indications in his medical records.”
It stressed that all 14 physicians remain incarcerated in Israel without formal charges or court proceedings. Several have reportedly spent more than two years in detention, at a time when Gaza’s healthcare system is facing a severe shortage of medical professionals.
The medical sector in Gaza has sustained extensive destruction since Israel began its military campaign in the territory in October 2023, with approximately 90% of the enclave’s overall infrastructure damaged or destroyed.
Abu Safiya was taken into Israeli military custody on Dec. 27, 2024, during an operation targeting Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza.
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