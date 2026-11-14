Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,710 Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this on Facebook.

Ukrainian forces have also destroyed 12,478 (+6) Russian tanks, 25,750 (+19) armored combat vehicles, 52,355 (+33) artillery systems, 2,273 (+2) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,756 air defense systems, 452 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 3,140 (+4) ground robotic systems, 607,531 (+448) operational-tactical drones, 5,196 cruise missiles, 35 warships and boats, 2 submarines, 174,609 (+302) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 4,905 units of special equipment.

Ukraine's Defense Forces eliminate nearly 24,000 Russian troops in October

The figures are being updated.