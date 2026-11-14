Inflation Hits 99.3% In Iran's Zanjan Province And 94.5% In Razavi Khorasan

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Inflation in Iran's Zanjan and Razavi Khorasan provinces remained exceptionally high in the seventh month of the current Iranian calendar year, covering September 23 to October 22, 2026, with year-on-year price increases reaching 99.3% and 94.5%, respectively.

Calculations based on data from the Statistical Center of Iran, the year-on-year (point-to-point) inflation rate in Zanjan Province, in western Iran, stood at 99.3% in the reporting month. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) reached 773.3 points.

Food, beverages and tobacco recorded the highest price increases in Zanjan, with point-to-point inflation reaching 114.6%. Inflation in non-food goods and services stood at 90.4%.

Monthly inflation in the province amounted to 5.7% compared with the sixth Iranian month (August 23–September 22, 2026). Prices in the food, beverages and tobacco category increased by 2%, while non-food goods and services rose by 8.2%.

Meanwhile, the annual average inflation rate in Zanjan, calculated over the 12 months through October 22, 2026, reached 83%. Annual inflation stood at 114.9% for food, beverages and tobacco and 65.9% for non-food goods and services.

In northeastern Iran's Razavi Khorasan Province, point-to-point inflation reached 94.5% in the same period, while the Consumer Price Index stood at 801.4 points.

Food, beverages and tobacco prices surged by 110.7% year-on-year, while non-food goods and services recorded an inflation rate of 84.2%.

Monthly inflation in Razavi Khorasan stood at 4.9%. Prices in the food, beverages and tobacco category increased by 2.4%, while non-food goods and services rose by 6.8%.

The province's annual average inflation rate reached 83.3%, including 117.1% for food, beverages and tobacco and 63.6% for non-food goods and services.

For comparison, Iran's nationwide point-to-point inflation rate stood at 88.7% in the seventh Iranian month.

The Statistical Center of Iran and the Central Bank both publish inflation data. However, their reported figures may differ due to variations in statistical methodologies.

Iran follows the Solar Hijri calendar, with its year beginning on March 20 or 21.