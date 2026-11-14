Guterres Urges Nations to Adopt New Climate Justice Framework at COP31
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on governments Wednesday to establish a new "Climate Justice Compact" based on collective responsibility, urging countries participating in COP31 to accelerate the shift away from fossil fuels and significantly increase financial support for climate action.
Addressing world leaders at the UN Climate Conference Leaders' Summit in Türkiye, Guterres emphasized the need for international cooperation and stressed that governments must honor their commitments under the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities.
"We need a new Climate Justice Compact, based on shared responsibility, shared security and shared benefits," he said.
The proposed initiative outlines four main priorities: ensuring a fair transition away from fossil fuel dependence, safeguarding communities most exposed to climate risks, securing sufficient financial resources and strengthening international cooperation instead of allowing geopolitical divisions to undermine progress.
Guterres warned that restrictions on international trade, concentrated control over technology and geopolitical competition were creating obstacles to the global energy transition, increasing its costs and leaving "billions behind."
"We do not need countries to agree on everything. But we do need them to cooperate on the things no country can solve alone," he said.
The UN secretary-general also advocated developing a new generation of national climate adaptation strategies backed by international financial assistance. He stressed the importance of expanding disaster preparedness and protecting communities from increasingly severe environmental threats.
"Every person on Earth must be covered by an early warning system, and every community protected from floods, droughts and rising seas."
Addressing world leaders at the UN Climate Conference Leaders' Summit in Türkiye, Guterres emphasized the need for international cooperation and stressed that governments must honor their commitments under the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities.
"We need a new Climate Justice Compact, based on shared responsibility, shared security and shared benefits," he said.
The proposed initiative outlines four main priorities: ensuring a fair transition away from fossil fuel dependence, safeguarding communities most exposed to climate risks, securing sufficient financial resources and strengthening international cooperation instead of allowing geopolitical divisions to undermine progress.
Guterres warned that restrictions on international trade, concentrated control over technology and geopolitical competition were creating obstacles to the global energy transition, increasing its costs and leaving "billions behind."
"We do not need countries to agree on everything. But we do need them to cooperate on the things no country can solve alone," he said.
The UN secretary-general also advocated developing a new generation of national climate adaptation strategies backed by international financial assistance. He stressed the importance of expanding disaster preparedness and protecting communities from increasingly severe environmental threats.
"Every person on Earth must be covered by an early warning system, and every community protected from floods, droughts and rising seas."
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