Italy Plans Major Increase in F-35 Fighter Jet Program Budget
(MENAFN) Italy is seeking parliamentary authorization to allocate an additional €7.28 billion ($8.1 billion) to its F-35 fighter aircraft program, pushing the project's total projected expenditure more than 50% above its original budget, according to an official parliamentary document.
The proposed increase would raise the program's overall cost to approximately €20.8 billion ($23.1 billion), compared with the initial €13.5 billion allocation approved in 2009.
The additional funds are intended to finance activities between 2027 and 2039. The government cited several factors behind the higher projected expenditure, including technological improvements, updated defense requirements, inflation and fluctuations in the euro-dollar exchange rate.
The funding request covers Italy's continued procurement of F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft, alongside the expansion of the program's industrial and technological facilities in Cameri, located in northern Italy.
The proposed ministerial decree, identified as Government Act No. 452, was submitted to parliament on Oct. 30 before being referred to the relevant committees on Nov. 3.
Parliamentary review remains underway, with the Defense Committee required to issue its assessment by Dec. 13, while the Budget Committee has until Nov. 23 to submit its observations.
The proposed spending expansion comes as European governments increase their military budgets in response to growing security concerns following Russia's war in Ukraine and mounting calls to strengthen the continent's independent defense capabilities.
The proposed increase would raise the program's overall cost to approximately €20.8 billion ($23.1 billion), compared with the initial €13.5 billion allocation approved in 2009.
The additional funds are intended to finance activities between 2027 and 2039. The government cited several factors behind the higher projected expenditure, including technological improvements, updated defense requirements, inflation and fluctuations in the euro-dollar exchange rate.
The funding request covers Italy's continued procurement of F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft, alongside the expansion of the program's industrial and technological facilities in Cameri, located in northern Italy.
The proposed ministerial decree, identified as Government Act No. 452, was submitted to parliament on Oct. 30 before being referred to the relevant committees on Nov. 3.
Parliamentary review remains underway, with the Defense Committee required to issue its assessment by Dec. 13, while the Budget Committee has until Nov. 23 to submit its observations.
The proposed spending expansion comes as European governments increase their military budgets in response to growing security concerns following Russia's war in Ukraine and mounting calls to strengthen the continent's independent defense capabilities.
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