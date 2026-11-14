Thai Navy Launches Search for Missing Crew After Oil Tanker Sinks Offshore
(MENAFN) Six sailors remain missing after an oil tanker sank off Thailand's eastern coastline on Wednesday, prompting naval authorities to launch a search and rescue mission while preparing for potential environmental contamination.
The vessel, identified as the Thai-registered Venus 14, was used to transport fuel to fishing boats before sinking approximately 27 nautical miles from the entrance to Sattahip Naval Base in Chon Buri province, according to the Royal Thai Navy.
The First Naval Area Command initiated an emergency operation to locate the missing crew members and investigate the location of the submerged vessel.
A navy patrol vessel, Tor 113, and a maritime surveillance aircraft have been dispatched to the affected waters to support the search efforts. Authorities have also alerted ships operating nearby to exercise caution.
At the same time, the navy is working with the Marine Department to prepare for possible marine pollution should fuel escape from the sunken tanker. Officials have yet to establish how much fuel was aboard when the incident occurred.
Additional emergency resources have been placed on standby, including the tugboat HTMS Panyi and a helicopter. Response teams and specialized oil-spill containment equipment are also ready for deployment if necessary.
Authorities have not yet determined the circumstances surrounding the sinking or confirmed whether the vessel sent an emergency distress signal before going down.
The navy said rescue operations would remain underway as monitoring activities continue to assess any potential environmental consequences for the surrounding marine ecosystem.
The vessel, identified as the Thai-registered Venus 14, was used to transport fuel to fishing boats before sinking approximately 27 nautical miles from the entrance to Sattahip Naval Base in Chon Buri province, according to the Royal Thai Navy.
The First Naval Area Command initiated an emergency operation to locate the missing crew members and investigate the location of the submerged vessel.
A navy patrol vessel, Tor 113, and a maritime surveillance aircraft have been dispatched to the affected waters to support the search efforts. Authorities have also alerted ships operating nearby to exercise caution.
At the same time, the navy is working with the Marine Department to prepare for possible marine pollution should fuel escape from the sunken tanker. Officials have yet to establish how much fuel was aboard when the incident occurred.
Additional emergency resources have been placed on standby, including the tugboat HTMS Panyi and a helicopter. Response teams and specialized oil-spill containment equipment are also ready for deployment if necessary.
Authorities have not yet determined the circumstances surrounding the sinking or confirmed whether the vessel sent an emergency distress signal before going down.
The navy said rescue operations would remain underway as monitoring activities continue to assess any potential environmental consequences for the surrounding marine ecosystem.
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