Italy Evacuates Hundreds of Schools Following Widespread Bomb Threats
(MENAFN) Approximately 300 schools across Italy received threatening emails warning of alleged explosives on their premises, triggering evacuations and security inspections, Italian authorities announced Wednesday.
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said preliminary investigations had found no indication of an actual danger, suggesting that the incidents appeared intended to create widespread panic and public anxiety.
The anonymous message, distributed to educational institutions in multiple Italian cities, claimed that a powerful explosive device had been hidden inside a plastic bag and fitted with a remote activation mechanism.
The email also contained threats of violence against Italian citizens and carried the signature of an individual claiming to lead an organization calling itself the Vilayat of Misoginistan.
Education Minister Giuseppe Valditara confirmed that approximately 300 schools had notified authorities after receiving the threatening correspondence, adding that the number of affected institutions could increase as further reports emerged.
Valditara said investigators were examining the possibility of a coordinated cyberattack, while emphasizing that the likelihood of an actual security threat appeared to be "virtually nonexistent."
He added that security agencies were working to establish the identity of those behind the messages, with government authorities coordinating efforts to address the incidents.
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said preliminary investigations had found no indication of an actual danger, suggesting that the incidents appeared intended to create widespread panic and public anxiety.
The anonymous message, distributed to educational institutions in multiple Italian cities, claimed that a powerful explosive device had been hidden inside a plastic bag and fitted with a remote activation mechanism.
The email also contained threats of violence against Italian citizens and carried the signature of an individual claiming to lead an organization calling itself the Vilayat of Misoginistan.
Education Minister Giuseppe Valditara confirmed that approximately 300 schools had notified authorities after receiving the threatening correspondence, adding that the number of affected institutions could increase as further reports emerged.
Valditara said investigators were examining the possibility of a coordinated cyberattack, while emphasizing that the likelihood of an actual security threat appeared to be "virtually nonexistent."
He added that security agencies were working to establish the identity of those behind the messages, with government authorities coordinating efforts to address the incidents.
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