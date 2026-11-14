Earthquake in Gulf of Aqaba Triggers Alerts in S. Israel, Disrupts Flights
(MENAFN) A magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck the Gulf of Aqaba off southern Jordan on Wednesday, triggering seismic alerts across parts of southern Israel and forcing a temporary suspension of air traffic at Ramon Airport.
The Jordan Seismological Observatory reported that the tremor occurred at 12:24 pm local time (0924 GMT), originating at a depth of 10 kilometers beneath the surface.
The observatory did not provide information on whether the earthquake was felt by residents in Jordan or whether any injuries or property damage had been recorded.
In southern Israel, earthquake warnings were activated in several locations, including Eilat, Eilot, the Shahoret Industrial Area, Be’er Ora, Eliphaz and the Timna mining area in the Arava region, according to reports.
The Israel Airports Authority temporarily halted aircraft departures and arrivals at Ramon Airport to allow inspections of airport facilities and infrastructure following the tremor, which was felt in the Eilat area.
Normal flight operations resumed after the inspection process was completed.
Israeli police reported that there were no confirmed casualties or reports of damage resulting from the earthquake.
Data from Israel's Geological Institute placed the epicenter approximately 30 kilometers south of Eilat.
The Gulf of Aqaba is situated in a seismically active region that has experienced significant earthquakes. The strongest recorded event in the area occurred in November 1995, reaching a magnitude of 7.3.
The Jordan Seismological Observatory reported that the tremor occurred at 12:24 pm local time (0924 GMT), originating at a depth of 10 kilometers beneath the surface.
The observatory did not provide information on whether the earthquake was felt by residents in Jordan or whether any injuries or property damage had been recorded.
In southern Israel, earthquake warnings were activated in several locations, including Eilat, Eilot, the Shahoret Industrial Area, Be’er Ora, Eliphaz and the Timna mining area in the Arava region, according to reports.
The Israel Airports Authority temporarily halted aircraft departures and arrivals at Ramon Airport to allow inspections of airport facilities and infrastructure following the tremor, which was felt in the Eilat area.
Normal flight operations resumed after the inspection process was completed.
Israeli police reported that there were no confirmed casualties or reports of damage resulting from the earthquake.
Data from Israel's Geological Institute placed the epicenter approximately 30 kilometers south of Eilat.
The Gulf of Aqaba is situated in a seismically active region that has experienced significant earthquakes. The strongest recorded event in the area occurred in November 1995, reaching a magnitude of 7.3.
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