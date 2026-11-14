TN Cong Chief Slams Shivakumar Over 'Stubborn Stance' On Mekedatu Dam, Calls It 'Utterly Unacceptable'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Congress President, Manickam Tagore, on Saturday strongly criticised Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar over his remarks on the Cauvery water dispute, accusing him of continuing to adopt a "stubborn stance" that goes against the interests of Tamil Nadu farmers and is "utterly unacceptable".

The reaction came a day after Chief Minister Shivakumar, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urged the Centre to expedite statutory clearances for the proposed Mekedatu balancing reservoir project and withdraw the recommendations of the Kasturirangan report on the Western Ghats.

"Sir, you just saw the dam on the Cauvery. The Supreme Court has delivered a clear verdict to all of us that Mekedatu has to be built in Karnataka, and no one can stop it. We want you to help us legally," the Karnataka Chief Minister had said on Friday.

Responding to his remarks, Tagore took to social media platform X and accused Chief Minister Shivakumar of making statements that disregard the Supreme Court's ruling and the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal.

"It is deeply condemnable that Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mysuru, said, 'No one can stop the construction of a dam at Mekedatu', and that the central government must give its final approval for it.

“The Karnataka Chief Minister continues to adopt a stubborn stance, blatantly violating the Supreme Court ruling and the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal's final award. This statement, which goes against the principle of federalism and seeks to destroy the livelihoods of Tamil Nadu's farmers, is utterly unacceptable," Tagore said.

He further argued that Karnataka, being an upper-riparian state, could not independently take up a project that could affect the water rights of Tamil Nadu, which is situated downstream in the Cauvery River basin. He also urged the Centre not to grant any clearance for the proposed dam without obtaining the consent of the lower-riparian states.

"Granting approval for the Mekedatu project without Tamil Nadu's consent is not only illegal but will also severely affect the lives of farmers in the delta districts," he said.

He said it was the Centre's "responsibility" to "prevent Karnataka from laying even a single brick at Mekedatu".

"On behalf of the Tamil Nadu Congress, we will never allow this project; we will go to any lengths to fight to protect our state's rights," he said.

The Tamil Nadu Congress chief also said that he would raise the issue during his visit to Thanjavur on Saturday, reiterating that the state would remain united in its efforts to protect its share of Cauvery water and the interests of farmers.

"I am going to Thanjavur today; I intend to speak in detail about this matter there. Tamil Nadu will always stand united for Cauvery rights. Our voice will continue to ring out loudly to protect Tamil Nadu's interests and our farmers' rights without compromise," Tagore added.