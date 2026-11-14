IMD Forecasts Torrential Rain In 20 States, Delhi To Witness Hazy Sunshine, Moderate Fog

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds in several parts of the country, with weather conditions expected to vary across regions over the coming days.

According to the latest weather forecast, around 20 states, including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, are likely to experience adverse weather conditions on Saturday. Strong winds reaching speeds of up to 75 kmph are also expected in some areas.

The weather department has also predicted thunderstorms and lightning in parts of South India and the hilly regions of Northwest India. Temperatures in more than 10 states are likely to fall by 4 to 5 degrees Celsius due to rainfall and strong winds.

Additionally, snowfall is expected in three states, while parts of the northeastern region may experience hailstorms. The IMD has advised people to remain alert and follow local weather advisories.

Meanwhile, the national capital is likely to experience hazy sunshine and moderate fog on Saturday. According to the weather department, no significant rainfall is expected in Delhi, but hazy conditions and high levels of air pollution may affect visibility and outdoor activities.

Despite the smoky haze, residents of New Delhi can expect relatively warm conditions during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to reach around 30 degrees Celsius, while mornings and evenings will remain comparatively cooler.

The maximum temperature in New Delhi is expected to settle at 29.9 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to remain around 19.9 degrees Celsius. The probability of rainfall is estimated at just 3 per cent.

The weather is expected to become slightly cooler on Sunday, November 15. According to the forecast, the minimum temperature may range between 15 and 17 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is likely to remain between 26 and 28 degrees Celsius.

Partly cloudy skies are expected on Sunday, with mist or light fog likely during the morning hours. There is also a possibility of light drizzle in some areas.

The IMD has indicated that weather conditions will continue to vary across the country, with some regions witnessing rainfall and thunderstorms while others experience fluctuations in temperatures.