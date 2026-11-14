Bharti Singh On Children's Day Recalls Dressing Up As A Honeybee For Fancy Dress Competition

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Comedian and television personality Bharti Singh has revisited some of her fondest childhood memories this Children's Day, which includes a memory of her dressing up as a honeybee for a fancy dress competition.

Reflecting on her childhood, Bharti shared how those little experiences stay with a person forever. She also drew parallels between her own childhood and the innocence and enthusiasm she sees in her children, Gola and Kaju.

She said,”When I was a child, I remember being part of a fancy dress competition where I dressed up as a honeybee. Those little moments from childhood stay with you forever.”

Bharti added:“I may have grown up today, but I truly believe that the child within me is still very much alive, always excited, curious and full of enthusiasm. And when I look at Gola and Kaju, I see that same innocence, energy and infectious excitement in them.”

Speaking about the significance of Children's Day, the comedian said that growing up should never mean letting go of the carefree spirit and curiosity that define childhood.

She added:”Children's Day is a beautiful reminder that no matter how old we grow, we should never lose that childlike spirit. I am so happy that through our Indian Game Show with Bharti and Harssh, we are spreading smiles and happiness among children and everyone, bringing joy into their lives.”

Bharti further shared that being part of the show has also allowed her and Harssh Limbachiyaa to revisit their own childhood memories while entertaining young participants.

She added,”In fact, while entertaining them, we are also getting an opportunity to relive a little bit of our own childhood. In many ways, this show has brought back those beautiful childhood memories and reminded us that the child within us never really grows up. Happy Children's Day to all the little ones and to the little child in each of us."

'Indian Game Show' with Bharti and Harssh airs on Sony Entertainment Television.