How Web3 Companies Can Help Educate The Next Generation: Inside Share To Care World's Mission

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The Web3 industry is often measured by the financial value it creates. Yet blockchain, crypto and technology companies have something equally valuable to offer: expertise, educational courses and internships that can transform young lives in need. Could sharing those resources help youth who might otherwise never have the opportunity to enter the digital economy?

That question is at the center of Crypto Breaking News' conversation with Viktoriia Vasylchenko, Founder and CEO of Share To Care World, an international foundation supporting orphans and disadvantaged youth. Through business partnerships, it provides access to practical education, learning programs, mentorship and career opportunities to build a financially independent future.

Her message to the Web3 industry is simple: creating meaningful social impact doesn't always require financial donations.

From personal experience to an international mission

Viktoriia's philanthropic journey began over 11 years ago, after visiting an orphanage in Ukraine with her grandmother. She became a regular volunteer, received Best Volunteer awards for several years, organised charity balls and initiatives for orphans, and worked on UNESCO projects. Alongside her career in law, technology and business partnerships, she continued volunteering with children with disabilities in Dubai.







When war broke out in Ukraine, she launched an educational initiative for children affected by the conflict, which grew into Share To Care World. What began as support for Ukrainian children has since evolved into an international mission, creating opportunities for young people affected by war, poverty and limited access to education worldwide.







Today, the foundation connects students with practical online education in technology, crypto, AI, cybersecurity and robotics, alongside mentorship, internships and career opportunities.

Why this matters to Web3

The Web3 industry is shaping the future of technology and finance. But how can it also transform the lives of orphans and refugees?

For talented students without access to education, technology or professional networks, the biggest barrier is often not ability, but opportunity.

For a business, sharing a course, offering mentorship or providing an internship may be a small contribution. For a student, it could change their entire future.

Viktoriia also aims to introduce students to blockchain, digital finance and responsible financial decision-making, preparing them for the opportunities of tomorrow.

The mission goes beyond Web3. Businesses across industries can share their knowledge, training, technology or internships. What seems like a small contribution could change a young person's life and help shape a future CEO or global leader.

Adopt a Genius: direct support shaped around a student's ambitions

One of the foundation's initiatives, Adopt a Genius, is designed to connect supporters with students and their individual educational goals. According to Viktoriia, individuals or companies may contribute to education, mentorship, internships or other career-building opportunities, rather than treating each young person as an anonymous recipient of aid.







The founder says the programme places particular importance on helping supporters understand the purpose of their contribution and follow a student's progress.

Vasylchenko describes seeing students become more confident and pursue technology-related career paths. To her, these individual stories explain why a company's willingness to provide a learning program, mentorship or internship can sometimes matter as much as a direct transfer of funds.

Crypto donations: building the future of transparent giving

Share To Care World is exploring how secure and compliant digital-asset donation solutions could make international giving more accessible in the future. The foundation does not currently accept cryptocurrency donations, and no launch date for such an option has been announced.

While cryptocurrency donations remain a future possibility, Vasylchenko welcomes Web3 and blockchain companies to share expertise, technology, educational resources and professional opportunities with the foundation and its students today.

Such collaboration is itself a meaningful contribution, allowing companies to support a social cause while demonstrating their commitment to responsible innovation.

The distinction matters: organizations interested in supporting the mission today need not wait for a crypto donation system. They can already contribute through technology, direct support for individual students and other non-financial partnerships.

A partnership model beyond traditional fundraising

Share To Care World's partnership model is built on a simple idea: companies don't need to create something new to change lives. They can share the resources they already have.







Educational companies can provide existing courses, professionals can become mentors, businesses can offer internships, and conference organisers or media companies can provide access and visibility.

Companies across industries can also introduce customers to opportunities to support students through Adopt a Genius. Any recognition or partnership designation should reflect the specific collaboration agreed with the foundation.

In additional comments for this article, Vasylchenko expressed appreciation for the media coverage and for practical education initiatives from the Web3 community.

She also welcomed Stefanini's work on an introductory course covering crypto, stocks and investing for the foundation's young talents. The course is an initiative in development, rather than an already launched foundation programme.

For the Web3 and blockchain community, the question is therefore broader than whether the industry can become a new source of philanthropic funds. It is whether the knowledge, infrastructure and relationships built around emerging technologies can be shared with young people who have the ambition to learn but lack the access to begin.







To learn more about the mission, visit sharetocare. Support for individual educational journeys is available through the foundation's Adopt a Genius programme.

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