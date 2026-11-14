Russia Says It Had No Contact With European Officials in Abu Dhabi
(MENAFN) Russia's representatives participating in the latest US-mediated negotiations on the Ukraine conflict did not meet with European officials in Abu Dhabi, the Kremlin confirmed Wednesday.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed suggestions that Russian delegates had engaged with European representatives who traveled to the United Arab Emirates during the diplomatic meetings.
“No, such contacts were not planned, were not intended, and no such contacts took place,” Peskov told reporters in response to questions about possible meetings between the Russian delegation and European officials on the opening day of negotiations.
Moscow and Kyiv launched another round of US-facilitated peace discussions in the Emirati capital on Tuesday, with negotiations continuing into Wednesday.
The latest discussions represent the first trilateral meeting since the February negotiations in Geneva, Switzerland. They also follow two previous rounds of talks hosted by Abu Dhabi in January and February.
Before the negotiations began, Ukrainian representatives and US envoys held separate meetings with officials from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, NATO and the European Commission.
Peskov also confirmed that Russian delegates were regularly updating President Vladimir Putin on developments and progress during the negotiations.
He further revealed that the Abu Dhabi discussions had been addressed “one way or another” during Putin's meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow on Tuesday, describing the bilateral talks as covering a broad range of issues.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed suggestions that Russian delegates had engaged with European representatives who traveled to the United Arab Emirates during the diplomatic meetings.
“No, such contacts were not planned, were not intended, and no such contacts took place,” Peskov told reporters in response to questions about possible meetings between the Russian delegation and European officials on the opening day of negotiations.
Moscow and Kyiv launched another round of US-facilitated peace discussions in the Emirati capital on Tuesday, with negotiations continuing into Wednesday.
The latest discussions represent the first trilateral meeting since the February negotiations in Geneva, Switzerland. They also follow two previous rounds of talks hosted by Abu Dhabi in January and February.
Before the negotiations began, Ukrainian representatives and US envoys held separate meetings with officials from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, NATO and the European Commission.
Peskov also confirmed that Russian delegates were regularly updating President Vladimir Putin on developments and progress during the negotiations.
He further revealed that the Abu Dhabi discussions had been addressed “one way or another” during Putin's meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow on Tuesday, describing the bilateral talks as covering a broad range of issues.
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