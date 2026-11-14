Russia, Ukraine Reach Preliminary Understanding on Major Prisoner Swap
(MENAFN) Russia and Ukraine have reached an initial understanding on organizing another large-scale prisoner exchange, with the final arrangements expected to be disclosed in the coming days, the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, announced Wednesday.
Speaking at a press conference following the second day of US-mediated trilateral negotiations in Abu Dhabi, Medinsky confirmed that humanitarian matters featured in the discussions and that both sides had made progress toward a new exchange.
"Yes, it was raised. Members of our delegation worked on this purposefully. We agreed in principle on a new large-scale prisoner exchange, the specific parameters of which will be announced in the near future," he said.
When questioned about previous negotiations held in Türkiye and Switzerland that resulted in prisoner exchange agreements, Medinsky declined to reveal additional information. He explained that details of ongoing diplomatic discussions are generally kept confidential until a final agreement has been concluded.
According to Medinsky, the future structure of European security was the primary subject addressed during the latest negotiations.
"We exchanged our positions, in some places found mutual understanding, in some places not. And this conversation will certainly be continued," he said.
The Russian official added that Moscow had repeatedly advocated establishing a new European security framework, citing proposals raised in 2008 and 2021. He argued that the conflict in Ukraine had exposed weaknesses in the existing international security arrangements.
"The world needs a new modern, updated security system, a fair one, not at the expense of some individual countries," he said.
Speaking at a press conference following the second day of US-mediated trilateral negotiations in Abu Dhabi, Medinsky confirmed that humanitarian matters featured in the discussions and that both sides had made progress toward a new exchange.
"Yes, it was raised. Members of our delegation worked on this purposefully. We agreed in principle on a new large-scale prisoner exchange, the specific parameters of which will be announced in the near future," he said.
When questioned about previous negotiations held in Türkiye and Switzerland that resulted in prisoner exchange agreements, Medinsky declined to reveal additional information. He explained that details of ongoing diplomatic discussions are generally kept confidential until a final agreement has been concluded.
According to Medinsky, the future structure of European security was the primary subject addressed during the latest negotiations.
"We exchanged our positions, in some places found mutual understanding, in some places not. And this conversation will certainly be continued," he said.
The Russian official added that Moscow had repeatedly advocated establishing a new European security framework, citing proposals raised in 2008 and 2021. He argued that the conflict in Ukraine had exposed weaknesses in the existing international security arrangements.
"The world needs a new modern, updated security system, a fair one, not at the expense of some individual countries," he said.
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