Trump Envoys Head to Moscow to Finalize Russia-Ukraine Prisoner Exchange
(MENAFN) US presidential envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are scheduled to visit Moscow on Thursday for discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin, following a new round of US-brokered negotiations involving Russian and Ukrainian representatives.
Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Kushner announced an agreement on a major humanitarian prisoner exchange, saying the final number of people involved would be determined during the upcoming discussions.
“One of the positives is we agreed that we’re going to have the biggest humanitarian release of prisoners, and we’re going to finalize the numbers tomorrow,” he said.
Kushner explained that the visit to the Russian capital would provide an opportunity to assess the proposals discussed during negotiations in Abu Dhabi, adding: “We see some openings and some opportunities there.”
Following their meetings in Moscow, the US representatives are expected to travel to Dublin to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, brief him on the discussions and examine additional proposals raised during the diplomatic process.
The planned diplomatic visits follow two days of trilateral negotiations facilitated by Washington in Abu Dhabi. The meetings represented the first direct discussions involving all three parties since the previous round of talks in Geneva in February.
US Seeks Broader European Involvement in Peace Efforts
Kushner also highlighted consultations between American representatives and European allies, describing the discussions as productive.
He noted that representatives from the European Union, NATO, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany and France demonstrated a high degree of unity during the meetings, as Washington seeks to coordinate international efforts surrounding the negotiations.
Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Kushner announced an agreement on a major humanitarian prisoner exchange, saying the final number of people involved would be determined during the upcoming discussions.
“One of the positives is we agreed that we’re going to have the biggest humanitarian release of prisoners, and we’re going to finalize the numbers tomorrow,” he said.
Kushner explained that the visit to the Russian capital would provide an opportunity to assess the proposals discussed during negotiations in Abu Dhabi, adding: “We see some openings and some opportunities there.”
Following their meetings in Moscow, the US representatives are expected to travel to Dublin to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, brief him on the discussions and examine additional proposals raised during the diplomatic process.
The planned diplomatic visits follow two days of trilateral negotiations facilitated by Washington in Abu Dhabi. The meetings represented the first direct discussions involving all three parties since the previous round of talks in Geneva in February.
US Seeks Broader European Involvement in Peace Efforts
Kushner also highlighted consultations between American representatives and European allies, describing the discussions as productive.
He noted that representatives from the European Union, NATO, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany and France demonstrated a high degree of unity during the meetings, as Washington seeks to coordinate international efforts surrounding the negotiations.
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