G7 Reiterates Support for Ukraine as Russia Peace Talks Continue
(MENAFN) Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) renewed their commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in a joint declaration issued Wednesday.
"We reaffirmed our unwavering support to Ukraine and its courageous people as they defend their territorial integrity, sovereignty, freedom, and independence," the ministers stated following their Nov. 9-10 meeting in Paris.
The declaration comes as representatives from Russia, Ukraine, the United States and European countries convene in Abu Dhabi for another round of diplomatic negotiations aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which is approaching its fifth year.
The G7 ministers also addressed tensions in the Middle East, criticizing Iran over disruptions to maritime navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and warning of the consequences for "international trade, energy security, and the global economy."
They urged Tehran to "cease its persistent attacks against civilian vessels in the Strait of Hormuz," while stressing the importance of maintaining unrestricted maritime navigation.
The ministers further reiterated their commitment to "the right of safe and free passage" through the strategic waterway, rejecting the introduction of transit charges, additional fees or other restrictions on shipping.
On the nuclear issue, the G7 called on Iran to restore full cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), emphasizing the need for greater transparency regarding its nuclear activities.
The statement also expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia and Yemen amid continued attacks by Houthi forces, including operations targeting civilian populations and essential infrastructure.
"We reaffirmed our unwavering support to Ukraine and its courageous people as they defend their territorial integrity, sovereignty, freedom, and independence," the ministers stated following their Nov. 9-10 meeting in Paris.
The declaration comes as representatives from Russia, Ukraine, the United States and European countries convene in Abu Dhabi for another round of diplomatic negotiations aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which is approaching its fifth year.
The G7 ministers also addressed tensions in the Middle East, criticizing Iran over disruptions to maritime navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and warning of the consequences for "international trade, energy security, and the global economy."
They urged Tehran to "cease its persistent attacks against civilian vessels in the Strait of Hormuz," while stressing the importance of maintaining unrestricted maritime navigation.
The ministers further reiterated their commitment to "the right of safe and free passage" through the strategic waterway, rejecting the introduction of transit charges, additional fees or other restrictions on shipping.
On the nuclear issue, the G7 called on Iran to restore full cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), emphasizing the need for greater transparency regarding its nuclear activities.
The statement also expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia and Yemen amid continued attacks by Houthi forces, including operations targeting civilian populations and essential infrastructure.
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