Ukraine Signals Major Gains in Peace Negotiations with Russia
(MENAFN) Ukraine's chief negotiator Rustem Umerov announced Wednesday that substantial advances have been achieved in peace discussions with Russia, particularly concerning security arrangements and future prosperity.
Speaking at a joint press conference in Abu Dhabi after the latest round of US-brokered negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv, Umerov expressed appreciation for US representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, highlighting their involvement in facilitating the diplomatic process. He noted that discussions over the past year had taken place through various channels, including meetings involving European representatives.
"There is a huge progress going on on the securities, prosperity issues, and we will be talking about this later on," said Umerov, who currently leads Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service. However, he refrained from revealing specific details about the developments.
David Arakhamia, head of the ruling Servant of the People parliamentary faction, also addressed the media, describing the three-party negotiations conducted over the previous two days as "one of the toughest." He also expressed hope that a forthcoming prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine, announced earlier by Kushner, would include a "big" number of detainees.
Arakhamia further indicated that the parties were nearing an agreement to broaden the negotiating framework beyond the existing trilateral format to include additional participants. He also pointed to considerable advances on other matters, although he said those developments could not yet be made public.
"And I encourage you guys to visit Moscow and then come back to us to Dublin, and then … have a second session and … announce the date for the next session (of peace talks) as soon as possible, because I think that we have a good momentum to bring the solution before the new year comes," Arakhamia added.
Speaking at a joint press conference in Abu Dhabi after the latest round of US-brokered negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv, Umerov expressed appreciation for US representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, highlighting their involvement in facilitating the diplomatic process. He noted that discussions over the past year had taken place through various channels, including meetings involving European representatives.
"There is a huge progress going on on the securities, prosperity issues, and we will be talking about this later on," said Umerov, who currently leads Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service. However, he refrained from revealing specific details about the developments.
David Arakhamia, head of the ruling Servant of the People parliamentary faction, also addressed the media, describing the three-party negotiations conducted over the previous two days as "one of the toughest." He also expressed hope that a forthcoming prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine, announced earlier by Kushner, would include a "big" number of detainees.
Arakhamia further indicated that the parties were nearing an agreement to broaden the negotiating framework beyond the existing trilateral format to include additional participants. He also pointed to considerable advances on other matters, although he said those developments could not yet be made public.
"And I encourage you guys to visit Moscow and then come back to us to Dublin, and then … have a second session and … announce the date for the next session (of peace talks) as soon as possible, because I think that we have a good momentum to bring the solution before the new year comes," Arakhamia added.
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