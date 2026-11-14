Gunmen Target Police Convoy in Pakistan, Killing Eleven Officers
(MENAFN) At least 11 police officers were killed and another 12 sustained injuries in an armed attack in the Kohat district of northwestern Pakistan on Wednesday, according to security sources.
The assailants opened fire on a police unit travelling to carry out an operation against unauthorized gold mining activities, Kohat police spokesperson Muhammad Nauman Zeb said in statements to local media.
The shooting took place in the Darbokach Jalandhar Banda area, located between the Kohat and Karak districts. Following the assault, the attackers also set five police vehicles ablaze, Zeb confirmed.
The incident adds to a series of assaults against law enforcement personnel reported across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in recent months.
Pakistan has experienced a sustained increase in militant violence, with attacks rising annually since 2022, according to data from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data (ACLED), an international conflict-monitoring organization.
The number of recorded attacks climbed to 2,425 in 2025, nearly four times the 658 incidents documented in 2022.
The assailants opened fire on a police unit travelling to carry out an operation against unauthorized gold mining activities, Kohat police spokesperson Muhammad Nauman Zeb said in statements to local media.
The shooting took place in the Darbokach Jalandhar Banda area, located between the Kohat and Karak districts. Following the assault, the attackers also set five police vehicles ablaze, Zeb confirmed.
The incident adds to a series of assaults against law enforcement personnel reported across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in recent months.
Pakistan has experienced a sustained increase in militant violence, with attacks rising annually since 2022, according to data from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data (ACLED), an international conflict-monitoring organization.
The number of recorded attacks climbed to 2,425 in 2025, nearly four times the 658 incidents documented in 2022.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment