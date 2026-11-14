Police Investigate Threatening Messages Sent to Schools Across UK Regions
(MENAFN) Hundreds of educational institutions in Northern Ireland and Scotland received threatening messages by email on Wednesday, prompting police investigations, although authorities believe the threats were a hoax.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland confirmed that it was examining reports of threatening emails sent to schools across the region earlier in the day, describing the incident as a "hoax."
More than 300 schools had informed law enforcement that they received an identical email containing a threat, according to the police statement.
Assistant Chief Constable Anthony McNally said authorities currently considered the potential danger to the public to be low.
Several schools across Scotland also reported receiving similar threatening messages, indicating that the incidents extended beyond Northern Ireland.
The developments occurred amid a separate wave of bomb threats in Italy, where hundreds of schools were being evacuated after receiving threatening emails.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland confirmed that it was examining reports of threatening emails sent to schools across the region earlier in the day, describing the incident as a "hoax."
More than 300 schools had informed law enforcement that they received an identical email containing a threat, according to the police statement.
Assistant Chief Constable Anthony McNally said authorities currently considered the potential danger to the public to be low.
Several schools across Scotland also reported receiving similar threatening messages, indicating that the incidents extended beyond Northern Ireland.
The developments occurred amid a separate wave of bomb threats in Italy, where hundreds of schools were being evacuated after receiving threatening emails.
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