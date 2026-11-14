Switzerland Prepares Emergency Aid for Flood-Hit Palestinians in Gaza
(MENAFN) Switzerland is preparing to deliver emergency accommodation supplies and financial assistance to thousands of Palestinians displaced by severe flooding in the Gaza Strip, the Swiss Foreign Ministry announced Wednesday.
“Following severe flooding, thousands of displaced families urgently need shelter,” the ministry said in a statement published on social media platform X.
The planned humanitarian shipment includes 300 family tents containing winter supplies, along with 2,000 protective tarpaulins. The assistance is expected to benefit approximately 3,500 people through the International Organization for Migration (IOM).
Alongside the emergency supplies, Switzerland will provide 2 million Swiss francs, equivalent to nearly $2.5 million, to the IOM's Common Pipeline Programme, which helps coordinate and distribute essential humanitarian assistance.
The initiative comes as heavy rainfall and flooding further worsen living conditions for displaced families across Gaza. Many Palestinians remain in urgent need of suitable accommodation and protection against increasingly difficult weather conditions.
“Following severe flooding, thousands of displaced families urgently need shelter,” the ministry said in a statement published on social media platform X.
The planned humanitarian shipment includes 300 family tents containing winter supplies, along with 2,000 protective tarpaulins. The assistance is expected to benefit approximately 3,500 people through the International Organization for Migration (IOM).
Alongside the emergency supplies, Switzerland will provide 2 million Swiss francs, equivalent to nearly $2.5 million, to the IOM's Common Pipeline Programme, which helps coordinate and distribute essential humanitarian assistance.
The initiative comes as heavy rainfall and flooding further worsen living conditions for displaced families across Gaza. Many Palestinians remain in urgent need of suitable accommodation and protection against increasingly difficult weather conditions.
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