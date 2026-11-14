Israeli Forces, Settlers Escalate Arson Attacks Across Occupied West Bank
(MENAFN) More than 1,180 incidents of arson targeting Palestinian properties and agricultural land have been recorded across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, over the past three years, with Israeli forces and settlers implicated in the attacks, according to official Palestinian statistics covering Oct. 7, 2023, through Sept. 30, 2026.
The Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission reported Wednesday that 809 incidents involved the burning of buildings, vehicles and other facilities, while another 373 targeted Palestinian land.
The governorates of Ramallah and al-Bireh in the central West Bank and Nablus in the north accounted for 711 incidents combined, representing 60.2% of all documented attacks, the commission stated.
The figures were released following an incident early Wednesday in which Israeli settlers reportedly set fire to more than 100 vehicles at a storage yard for old and damaged cars in Lubban al-Sharqiya, a village south of Nablus.
Ramallah and al-Bireh registered the highest number of incidents, with 376 cases, including 238 attacks against property and 138 involving land. Nablus followed with 335 incidents, comprising 207 cases targeting property and 128 affecting land.
Other governorates also experienced numerous attacks. Hebron recorded 112 incidents, followed by Jenin with 73, Bethlehem with 64, Tulkarem with 61, Salfit with 44, Qalqilya with 39 and Jerusalem with 32. Tubas documented 29 incidents, while Jericho registered 17.
The Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission reported Wednesday that 809 incidents involved the burning of buildings, vehicles and other facilities, while another 373 targeted Palestinian land.
The governorates of Ramallah and al-Bireh in the central West Bank and Nablus in the north accounted for 711 incidents combined, representing 60.2% of all documented attacks, the commission stated.
The figures were released following an incident early Wednesday in which Israeli settlers reportedly set fire to more than 100 vehicles at a storage yard for old and damaged cars in Lubban al-Sharqiya, a village south of Nablus.
Ramallah and al-Bireh registered the highest number of incidents, with 376 cases, including 238 attacks against property and 138 involving land. Nablus followed with 335 incidents, comprising 207 cases targeting property and 128 affecting land.
Other governorates also experienced numerous attacks. Hebron recorded 112 incidents, followed by Jenin with 73, Bethlehem with 64, Tulkarem with 61, Salfit with 44, Qalqilya with 39 and Jerusalem with 32. Tubas documented 29 incidents, while Jericho registered 17.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment