Abiy Calls on Major Polluters to Increase Climate Action at COP31
(MENAFN) Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali called on countries responsible for the largest greenhouse gas emissions to strengthen their climate commitments on Wednesday, while outlining plans to accelerate financial support and prioritize preventive measures when Ethiopia hosts next year's UN climate conference.
"The more we spend coping with climate damage, the less we have to invest in schools, health care and opportunity for our young people," Abiy told world leaders during the COP31 gathering in Antalya, a coastal city in southern Türkiye.
Ethiopia continues to experience repeated droughts and flooding, with the scale, frequency and consequences of drought conditions increasing since the 1970s. Widespread poverty, population expansion and the country's reliance on agriculture dependent on rainfall have further exposed communities to climate-related risks.
Addressing the summit, Abiy pointed to measures taken by his government to limit emissions, particularly its decision to prohibit imports of vehicles running on gasoline and diesel as part of a broader shift toward electric mobility.
"Ethiopia is doing its part. We have banned imports of petrol and diesel cars as we switch to EVs," he said.
The restrictions came into effect in 2024, placing Ethiopia among the first countries to introduce such a policy. The move was intended to curb reliance on imported petroleum products while encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles.
"The more we spend coping with climate damage, the less we have to invest in schools, health care and opportunity for our young people," Abiy told world leaders during the COP31 gathering in Antalya, a coastal city in southern Türkiye.
Ethiopia continues to experience repeated droughts and flooding, with the scale, frequency and consequences of drought conditions increasing since the 1970s. Widespread poverty, population expansion and the country's reliance on agriculture dependent on rainfall have further exposed communities to climate-related risks.
Addressing the summit, Abiy pointed to measures taken by his government to limit emissions, particularly its decision to prohibit imports of vehicles running on gasoline and diesel as part of a broader shift toward electric mobility.
"Ethiopia is doing its part. We have banned imports of petrol and diesel cars as we switch to EVs," he said.
The restrictions came into effect in 2024, placing Ethiopia among the first countries to introduce such a policy. The move was intended to curb reliance on imported petroleum products while encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles.
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