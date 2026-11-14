Turkmenistan Outlines Climate Center Plans For Central Asia At COP31
The presentation took place yesterday at the Turkmenistan Pavilion during a thematic session titled“From Innovation to Practical Action: Establishing a Regional Climate Technology Center for Central Asia.”
The initiative was put forward by Turkmenistan and has received support from other countries in the region, reflected in several bilateral and multilateral documents, the report says.
During the session, representatives highlighted a statement by Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, at the COP31 Leaders' Summit that the center would begin operations in early 2027.
The center will be based in Ashgabat and focus on introducing modern climate technologies, promoting scientific and technical cooperation, and attracting international financing for regional projects.
In the course of the event, representatives of Central Asian countries, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and other international organizations discussed the center's priorities, institutional development, and international partnerships. The discussions focused on the sustainable use of water resources, climate-resilient technologies, strengthening regional capacity, and developing joint projects.
The participants emphasized the need to continue regional consultations and practical cooperation with international partners to ensure the center begins operating in 2027.
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