Spain Sees Nationwide Strike as Workers Demand Affordable Housing
(MENAFN) Spain witnessed widespread protests and clashes between police and demonstrators on Wednesday as workers staged the country's first nationwide general strike in 14 years, calling for lower housing costs, improved salaries and better living conditions ahead of the upcoming general election.
The 24-hour industrial action affected transportation networks and manufacturing activities across the country, with at least 23 demonstrators taken into custody by late morning, according to reports.
Tensions escalated at Mercamadrid, the capital's largest wholesale food distribution center, where police intervened against striking workers and protesters. The Workers' Commissions union reported that 13 people needed medical treatment following the confrontation.
Union leader Unai Sordo criticized officers for using pepper spray against demonstrators, maintaining that those participating in the picket had remained peaceful.
Elsewhere, protesters in Catalonia disrupted traffic by blocking key highways, industrial zones and access points to Barcelona's Sants railway station. Labor organizations also reported interruptions to manufacturing operations at several major automobile production facilities.
The nationwide action was organized by Spain's largest labor unions, UGT and Workers' Commissions, together with smaller workers' groups, following growing demands from housing rights activists.
Public frustration intensified after the eviction of 87-year-old Maricarmen Abascal, who subsequently died in hospital. Her case became a central issue in demonstrations highlighting the increasing difficulty of securing affordable housing.
Beyond housing concerns, protesters are calling for better pay, improved working conditions and greater investment in public services.
The 24-hour industrial action affected transportation networks and manufacturing activities across the country, with at least 23 demonstrators taken into custody by late morning, according to reports.
Tensions escalated at Mercamadrid, the capital's largest wholesale food distribution center, where police intervened against striking workers and protesters. The Workers' Commissions union reported that 13 people needed medical treatment following the confrontation.
Union leader Unai Sordo criticized officers for using pepper spray against demonstrators, maintaining that those participating in the picket had remained peaceful.
Elsewhere, protesters in Catalonia disrupted traffic by blocking key highways, industrial zones and access points to Barcelona's Sants railway station. Labor organizations also reported interruptions to manufacturing operations at several major automobile production facilities.
The nationwide action was organized by Spain's largest labor unions, UGT and Workers' Commissions, together with smaller workers' groups, following growing demands from housing rights activists.
Public frustration intensified after the eviction of 87-year-old Maricarmen Abascal, who subsequently died in hospital. Her case became a central issue in demonstrations highlighting the increasing difficulty of securing affordable housing.
Beyond housing concerns, protesters are calling for better pay, improved working conditions and greater investment in public services.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment