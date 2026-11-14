Jackie Shroff Remembers 'Ae Dil Mujhe Bata De' Star Shyama On Ninth Death Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff remembered veteran actress Shyama on her ninth death anniversary on Saturday.

He paid tribute to the yesteryear star with a monochrome photo montage celebrating her timeless screen presence. Jackie Shroff shared a series of black-and-white pictures of Shyama on his social media stories.

The tribute also featured a still of the actress from one of her films, while the background of the post played the iconic Geeta Dutt song“Ae Dil Mujhe Bata De”. He wrote,“Remembering Shyama Ji on her death anniversary.”

The actor chose“Ae Dil Mujhe Bata De” as the background score for the song. The song, sung by Geeta Dutt, is associated with the 1955 film 'Bhai Bhai', and Shyama was among the leading actresses of the era.

Shyama, born Khursheed Akhtar in Lahore, began her journey in cinema as a child artist and made her screen debut in the 1945 film 'Zeenat'.

Filmmaker Vijay Bhatt later gave her the screen name Shyama. She went on to build a career spanning more than four decades and appeared in around 175 films.

She rose to prominence with films such as Guru Dutt's 'Aar Paar' in 1954, in which she played the spirited daughter of a garage owner who falls for Guru Dutt's character. The film became one of the defining works of her career, with songs such as“Sun Sun Sun Zalima” being featured on her.

Shyama went on to feature in many more memorable films, including 'Bhai Bhai', 'Sharada', 'Barsaat Ki Raat', 'Bhabhi', 'Chhoti Behen', 'Zabak', 'Milan' and 'Sawan Bhadon'.

Her association with music was an important part of her screen identity. Apart from“Ae Dil Mujhe Bata De”, songs such as“Sun Sun Sun Zalima”,“O Chand Jahan Woh Jaye”,“Ae Lo Main Hari Piya”,“Dekho Woh Chand Chhupke Karta Hai Kya Ishare” and“Chhupa Ke Meri Aankhon Ko” were among the songs picturised on her over the course of her career.

Shyama died on November 14, 2017, at the age of 82. Her son Faroukh Mistry said she had been unwell for some days and breathed her last at around 4.15 a.m. with her family by her side. Her final film was reported to be 'Hathyar', released in 1989.

–IANS

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