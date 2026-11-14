Harish Rao Challenges Rahul Gandhi on Broken Congress Election Promises

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 14 (ANI): Former Telangana Minister and BRS leader T Harish Rao has written an open letter to the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, challenging him to question the Revanth Reddy government over its failure to fulfil key promises made in the Congress election manifesto. With Rahul Gandhi arriving in Hyderabad on Saturday to participate in the Bharat Summit 2026, Harish Rao sought to turn the Congress leader's attention towards what he described as the unfulfilled commitments of the Congress government in Telangana. He urged Rahul Gandhi to review the government's performance across its three Budgets and demand accountability from Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Rahul Gandhi arrived in Hyderabad to attend the international gathering, which is being held at the HITEX Exhibition Centre from November 12 to 14. The three-day Bharat Summit has brought together around 1,000 delegates from nearly 70 countries, including political leaders, policymakers, academics, experts and representatives of civil society. Discussions at the summit cover democracy, social and economic justice, climate change, gender equality, international relations and the changing global order. During his visit, Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to participate in a special programme involving gig and platform workers and interact with representatives of the sector. The Telangana government is expected to announce welfare initiatives and launch measures under its platform-based gig workers legislation, which is aimed at providing social security to workers such as delivery executives and cab drivers.

Against this backdrop, Harish Rao has raised questions about the Congress Government's welfare commitments, particularly those concerning poor families, landless agricultural labourers and unemployed youth. In his open letter, Harish Rao recalled that former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi were among the tallest leaders of the Congress and said their names should be honoured through meaningful public service rather than merely being attached to schemes whose promises remain unfulfilled.“True respect for these leaders lies not in naming schemes after them, but in honouring the commitments made in their names,” he observed.

Launching a sharp attack on the Revanth Reddy government, Harish Rao described its three-Budget approach as“Announce, recycle and never deliver.” He alleged that the government was repeatedly repackaging old announcements as fresh achievements instead of implementing the promises made to the people during the Assembly elections. Citing the Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa scheme, Harish Rao pointed out that the Congress Government had promised Rs 12,000 annually to landless agricultural labourers in the 2024-25 Budget. He alleged that although the government reiterated the scheme's implementation in the 2025-26 Budget, the promised financial assistance had still not reached the intended beneficiaries even after three Budgets. He questioned whether repeated announcements without actual financial assistance could be considered implementation of a welfare commitment.

Harish Rao also questioned the government's handling of Rajiv Yuva Vikasam, pointing out that an allocation of Rs 6,000 crore was announced in the 2025-26 Budget to support unemployed youth belonging to SC, ST, BC and minority communities. He alleged that the same amount was repeated in the 2026-27 Budget without clarity on actual fund allocation and implementation. He demanded to know when the promised financial assistance would reach the unemployed youth who were waiting for government support.“Three Budgets, same promises, recycled announcements and no accountability,” Harish Rao said, questioning how the Congress could justify what he termed a betrayal of its own manifesto commitments.