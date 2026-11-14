Lambodhara 2.0 X Review: Anil Shetty-Kunal Kapoor's Sci-Fi Thriller Gets First Audience Reactions

The Kannada film industry moves forward into the future with Lambodhara 2.0. This film covers topics such as Artificial Intelligence and how technology can trick us into being happy. The movie was released in theaters on November 13th and there have already been many interesting reviews by people who saw the movie. Did Simple Suni make a film that is worth watching?

Lambodhara 2.0 – X Reviews

There have been many wonderful X reviews for Lambodhara 2.0. People really liked the interesting plot and directing of the film as well as acting. There were several positive comments about the futuristic theme of the movie and how they tried to understand AI in their commercial entertainer.

About Lambodhara 2.0

This is about a universe that wants to gauge the happiness in people and control them through it. Avyakta, played by Anil Shetty, is one such person who gets trapped in the digital world with promise of an AI game to make him happy.

Simple Suni is the director of the movie which stars Anil Shetty, Saachi Bindra, Kunal Kapoor and Meghana Gaonkar. The movie includes a robot named JIA which is a humanoid robot. This is also the debut of Kunal Kapoor in a Kannada film.

The movie is available in two languages, Kannada and Hindi. A very interesting question that the movie poses is whether technology makes us happy or takes away our freedom.

These are some initial X reactions of the audience.

#Lambodhara2 - A Sixer From Suni ✅ @SimpleSuni

The first half starts on an interesting note with a fresh AI concept, and the unique ₹1,180 bank theft idea definitely grabs attention. The Happiness Band and Krishna AI assistant add something new to the narrative, while Anil Shetty's comedy brings some genuinely entertaining moments.

The second half gets into the darker side of AI, digital scams and manipulation. Jia the humanoid robot is a standout attraction, and Kunal Kapoor makes a good impression as Raghav Kashyap. The film also delivers a relevant message about technology and human behaviour.

What deserves appreciation is Simple Suni's effort to explore a completely different genre with a new-age concept. Mixing sci-fi, humour, romance and social commentary is not an easy attempt. Despite a few shortcomings, it's refreshing to see Kannada cinema experiment with something different

Our Rating: 3.75/5

- Global Box Office (@GlobalBOReport) November 13, 2026

#Lambodhara2 – A fresh AI-based concept with an intriguing ₹1,180 bank theft, Krishna AI, Happiness Band & amp; Jia humanoid robot

Anil comedy and Kunal performance stand out. Suni deserves appreciation for this ambitious genre experiment blending sci-fi, humour & amp; social commentary Filmy Funda (@FilmyFundaaa) November 13, 2026

Positive talk is spreading and fast filling shows

@SimpleSuni #Lambodhara2 Keerthi (@keerthireddy236) November 13, 2026

#Lambodhara2 – A different attempt in Kannada cinema!

Fresh AI concept

Simple Suni avara completely different genre attempt-ge hats off!

Sci-fi, humour & amp; social message-na interesting-aagi blend maadiddare. Aambitious experiment! ❤️ Ganesh❤️‍ (@kingganesh_) November 13, 2026

Positive wom doing it's duty

#Lambodhara2 @SimpleSuni Jee\/an (@JeevanRocky17) November 13, 2026

Friday bookings are looking solid in Bengaluru with an exciting weekend ahead...❤️ Talk is tooo gooddd

#Lambodhara2 @simplesuni Sudeepfan (@Sudeepfan_01) November 13, 2026

#Lambodhara2

Review: Crazy Attempt By Simple Suni

Lambodhara 2.0 brings a genuinely different concept to the screen, blending AI, hacking and human emotions. The first half builds curiosity with the unusual ₹1,180 bank theft idea, the Happiness Band and Krishna AI assistant. Anil Shetty's comedy adds a nice entertainment factor and keeps things lively.

The second half gets into the darker side of technology, digital manipulation and online scams. Jia the humanoid robot is an interesting addition, while Kunal Kapoor makes a strong impression as Raghav Kashyap. The film also touches upon social media addiction, digital validation and the changing relationship between humans and technology.

What really stands out is @SimpleSuni thought process and courage to explore an unconventional subject. Bringing science fiction, humour and social relevance together is an ambitious attempt. Despite a few pacing and screenplay issues, his willingness to move beyond the usual commercial formula and experiment with a fresh idea deserves appreciation. A different attempt for Kannada cinema

- Controversy Gang (@ControvrsyGang) November 13, 2026

Good content never goes unnoticed❤️

The positive talk is spreading everywhere, and the weekend buzz is getting stronger with every passing show

#Lambodhara2 @SimpleSuni Krishna (@Instagr51068133) November 13, 2026

#Lambodhara2 is a refreshing attempt that deserves appreciation. A different approach, engaging entertainment and a meaningful message make it a worthwhile experience ❤️ Prabha RSY ramayana 05 11 26 (@Prabhayash_) November 13, 2026

#Lambodhara2.0 ✨

@SimpleSuni has his own audience! Karnataka Talkies (@KA_Talkies) November 13, 2026