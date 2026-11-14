Vietnam Real Trade Test Lies Beyond Trump's Tariffs
With a temporary US-China tariff truce set to expire January 10, the back-to-back summits have regional manufacturers on edge. As Samady Ou wrote recently in Asia Times, a year of US tariffs and separate bilateral deals already risks dividing ASEAN and rattling regional supply chains.
Shenzhen could pull the region's exporters in either direction. A Trump-Xi deal lowering US tariffs on Chinese goods could steady regional component flows and demand while narrowing Southeast Asia's“China plus one” tariff advantage. Renewed friction could intensify US scrutiny of goods routed through third countries in the region.
Either way, tariff gaps can shift overnight while competitive suppliers and credible production records take years of sustained investment to build.
Vietnam and Malaysia are at the center of that test. Both landed in“Tier 2” of an August White House transshipment watchlist as Chinese technology and component shipments surged. Outside analysts faulted the report's broad trade arithmetic, but both countries' heavy and rising reliance on imported inputs is real.
A separate US Section 301 action on forced-labor imports, which took effect July 24 and covers 60 economies, shows that government commitments and company supply-chain records run on different tracks.
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