Evacuees From Oleshky Receive Medical And Social Assistance In Zakarpattia Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner's office in the Zakarpattia region reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"They have endured things that are hard to imagine: years of occupation, constant fear, drone attacks, and a lack of electricity, gas, food and, most importantly, access to proper medical care. Some of these people literally fought for their lives, left alone to face the danger," the statement said.

Among those rescued is a man who suffered severe leg injuries in a Russian drone attack in May. Due to a lack of electricity and the necessary medical equipment at the hospital in Oleshky, his legs were put in casts without a proper examination. Despite undergoing lengthy treatment at home, the fractures failed to heal. He is now undergoing medical examinations in Zakarpattia and preparing for surgery.

Another evacuee is a woman who spent five years under occupation with her parents. Despite the pressure, she refused to obtain a Russian passport. Due to food shortages, the family survived on vegetables grown in their own garden, even making flour from zucchini. The woman has now been accommodated at one of the region's sanatorium and rehabilitation facilities, where she receives three meals a day.

Evacuees from Oleshky promptly issued documents and bank cards – Lubinets

The evacuees are being assisted with preparing documents to obtain internally displaced person status, registering with family doctors, undergoing medical examinations and receiving rehabilitation.

On November 11, a group of evacuees from Oleshky was accommodated at a renovated temporary shelter in Zakarpattia.

The humanitarian operation to rescue them was carried out under the coordination of the Office of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights and with the mediation of international partners, including U.S. First Lady Melania Trump.