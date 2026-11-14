Trump To Meet With Xi And Putin Next Thursday New York Post

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the New York Post, citing a White House official, Ukrinform reports.

One of the main topics of the talks will be the development of an ambitious nuclear arms control pact, the outlet said.

The parties may also discuss the war in Iran and the situation surrounding North Korea.

The meeting may also address ways to end Russia's war against Ukraine. However, the outlet notes that Ukraine is not a central item on the meeting's agenda.

Zelensky expects U.S. envoys to convey Russia's position on POW exchange and security guarantees

Trump has repeatedly voiced support for an agreement to reduce nuclear arsenals, arguing that maintaining stockpiles of weapons capable of destroying the world is excessively costly. China, however, has not supported the idea.

Trump previously said he hoped to meet with Xi and Putin at the APEC summit in China to discuss denuclearization and ending the war in Iran.

Photo: White House